DFAT: A Recent Mutual Fund Convert, This Active Small/Mid-Cap ETF Looks Interesting

The Sunday Investor
Summary

  • DFAT is actively managed by Dimensional Fund Advisors, offering exposure to a high-quality group of small/mid-cap stocks for a low 0.28% expense ratio.
  • DFAT recently converted to an ETF, so its listing history is short. However, it launched in December 1998, and its track record compared to well-established passive ETFs is solid.
  • One reason is because managers consider profitability when designing the portfolio. It achieves high profitability and a low valuation, even when sticking to an approximate $4 billion market cap.
  • The drawback is low growth, and likely a reason why DFAT lagged its peers in 2009 and 2020. Given strong recent earnings surprises, growth-oriented funds like IWM and PRFZ might do better.
  • This article also introduces DSMC, a free-cash-flow-focused small/mid-cap ETF that complements DFAT well.
Investment Thesis

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) converted from a mutual fund to an ETF on June 14, 2021, bringing a 20+ year track record that may be compelling to investors wanting active management in the small/mid-cap segment. DFAT's ETF listing

The Sunday Investor
I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

