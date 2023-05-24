Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Warner Bros Discovery, Inc. (WBD) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 12:16 PM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)
Warner Bros Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 24, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gunnar Wiedenfels - Senior EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Philip Cusick - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Philip Cusick

Good morning. Welcome to the third and last day of the 51st Annual JPMorgan TMC Conference. My name is Phil Cusick, I follow the communications and media space here. I want to welcome Gunnar Wiedenfels, CFO of Warner Bros. Discovery. Thank you for coming.

Gunnar Wiedenfels

Good morning, Phil, and thank you for having us here.

Philip Cusick

Congratulations on Max launching yesterday.

Gunnar Wiedenfels

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Philip Cusick

Do you want to just talk about sort of the process there and what people should be expecting?

Gunnar Wiedenfels

Yes, sure. First of all, very, very happy how the launch went yesterday. It's obviously a big priority for the company. If you think about it, one of the core theses of this combination between WarnerMedia and Discovery was to bring these two products together.

The team has done an enormous amount of work over 12 months, and yesterday was the big day, and it went very well. I was actually very surprised by the large number of subscribers that's already started watching on the new product on Max. Very happy with the technical session metrics that are, already on day 1, better than the prior product. And no accidents, which is the most important point for an endeavor like that. So it's day 1, but so far so good. And we're very, very pleased with how that's gone.

And again, thinking ahead here for the rest of the year and for the future of the company, this combined product opens up so much opportunity for

