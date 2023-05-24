LumiNola/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. As rates peak (in our opinion), we are continuing our journey through fixed income instruments (both in the ETF and CEF format), to identify what best serves a retail investor at this juncture.

As per the fund's literature, FLDR is:

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities included in the Fidelity Low Duration Investment Factor Index (the Index). The index is designed to optimize the balance of interest rate risk and credit risk such that both returns and risk measures may be improved relative to traditional U.S. investment grade floating rate note indices. The Index is comprised solely of U.S. investment-grade floating rate notes and U.S. Treasury notes. Normally maintains a duration of 1 year or less. Uses statistical sampling techniques based on duration, maturity, interest rate sensitivity, security structure, and credit quality to attempt to replicate the returns of the Index using a smaller number of securities. Lends securities to earn income for the fund.

The fund holds floating rate corporate bonds (88% of the portfolio) and fixed rate treasury securities. Due to its floating rate structure (for the majority of its assets), the fund has done incredibly well in 2022, losing less than -1%. Most of its assets have a duration of less than 6 months, while the fixed rate treasury bonds have maturities above 5 years on average. The underlying commonality in this fund is that all the collateral is investment grade, and mostly high quality investment grade (i.e., above BBB rated).

What is innovative about this fund is its intent to balance interest rate and credit risk. It does so by owning very high grade investment grade bonds (mostly AA and A), and also allocating a bucket for treasuries. The net result is a very shallow drawdown profile. With rates up, the fund now has a 30-day SEC yield of 5.5% and represents a nice dividend play this year.

Now the past looks really good for this name, but how about the future? We think rates are peaking as we speak, and the future (2024/2025) will see lower Fed Funds. As rates move down, FLDR will pass along a lower yield, while its short duration will prevent it from seeing significant capital gains. As it stands, FLDR is just a yield-clipping vehicle for the rest of 2023. We are much more inclined towards fixed rate debt at the moment, since there are prospects for significant capital gains next year.

We like FLDR, its build, and its track record. We feel it is a nice yield vehicle this year, but it will fade as rates move lower. We are therefore on Hold with respect to this fund.

Analytics

AUM: $0.2 billion

Sharpe Ratio: 0.01 (3Y)

Std. Deviation: 1.37 (3Y)

Yield: 5.5%

Premium/Discount to NAV: N/A

Z-Stat: N/A

Leverage Ratio: 0%

Composition: Fixed Income - Short-dated Floating Rate IG exposure

Duration: below 0.5 yrs

Expense Ratio: 0.15%

Holdings

The fund holds mostly corporate bonds:

Collateral (Fund Fact Sheet)

The entire collateral pool is investment grade:

Ratings Matrix (Fund Fact Sheet)

We can see that this name is focused on the higher quality investment grade paper, namely 'AA' and 'A' names. That translates into less credit risk for this fund.

From a sectoral standpoint, we find the 'usual suspects' here in terms of corporate bonds:

Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

Banking and Industrial names usually make up the majority of short-duration bond portfolios.

Performance

The closest funds to FLDR are two names which we have already covered:

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) which we covered here

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) which we covered here

They all represent various permutations of floating rate investment grade exposure:

YTD Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

Year to date, they all exhibit very similar total return profiles. Long term, we can see that FLTR is the outperformer:

3Y Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

FLDR is at the bottom of the cohort because of its fixed rate component via treasuries. That fixed rate exposure accounted for the larger drawdown in 2022.

Conclusion

FLDR is an investment grade floating rate fixed income fund. What is particular about this name is its intent to balance interest rate and credit risk via its build. The fund contains a small treasury sleeve of 12%, the rest being composed of corporate bonds. The ratings here are on the high end of the investment grade spectrum, the fund being overweight 'AA' and 'A' names. The fund has a very low duration (sub 0.5 years) which helped it post a very attractive performance in 2022 when fixed income was decimated. The same feature will become a drag if/when rates decrease in 2024. This name is currently a nice yield-clipping vehicle, but it will not benefit from any capital gains as rates decrease in the next years. Due to this feature, we are on Hold with respect to this name.