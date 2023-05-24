Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FLDR: Floating Rate Investment Grade Bond Fund

Summary

  • The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF is a fixed income exchange traded fund.
  • The vehicle focuses on very well-rated floating rate corporate bonds, with a small bucket for fixed treasuries as well.
  • The vehicle has a very low duration of below 0.5 years and a high credit rating, both factors helping the name post a very attractive performance in 2022.
  • Given its structural build, the fund is now a yield-clipping vehicle (5.5% 30-day SEC yield).
  • What is innovative about this fund is its intent to balance interest rate and credit risk.

Closeup shot of a notebook and laptop on a tablet in an office

LumiNola/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. As rates peak (in our opinion), we are continuing our journey through fixed income instruments (both in the ETF and CEF format), to identify

facts

Collateral (Fund Fact Sheet)

ratings

Ratings Matrix (Fund Fact Sheet)

sectors

Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

returns

YTD Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

return

3Y Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.52K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

