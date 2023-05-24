Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Trust Got A Base Hit

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. tenant Prospect Medical Holdings Inc. appears to have successfully reorganized.
  • Partial lease payments will resume in September.
  • The planned sale of some Prospect assets will be completed later in the fiscal year.
  • Medical Properties Trust management guidance continues to be solid.
  • Management appears to be well on their way toward resolving a lot of market-perceived issues.
Empty corridor in modern hospital with information counter and hospital bed in rooms.3d rendering

Ninoon

(Note: This article is in the newsletter on May 24, 2023.)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has reported solid progress with their list of challenges in the current fiscal year. This is a management that has consistently

Medical Properties Trust Prospect Medical Holdings New Loan Structure And Equity Interests

Medical Properties Trust Prospect Medical Holdings New Loan Structure And Equity Interests (Medical Properties Trust May 23, 2023, Press Release)

Medical Properties Trust History Of Operators Filing Bankruptcy

Medical Properties Trust History Of Operators Filing Bankruptcy (Medical Properties Trust August 2022, Investor Presentation)

Medical Properties Trust Investment Position Summary

Medical Properties Trust Investment Position Summary (Medical Properties Trust August 2022, Investor Update)

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
18.59K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. I am now retired.  Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

