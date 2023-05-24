Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank of Montreal (BMO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.62K Followers

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 24, 2023 8:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Christine Viau - Investor Relations

Darryl White - Chief Executive Officer

Tayfun Tuzun - Chief Financial Officer

Piyush Agrawal - Chief Risk Officer

Ernie Johannson - Head, BMO North American Personal and Business Banking

Nadeem Hirji - Head, BMO Commercial Banking

Dan Barclay - Head, BMO Capital Markets

Deland Kamanga - Head, BMO Wealth Management

Conference Call Participants

John Aiken - Barclays

Meny Grauman - Scotiabank

Gabriel Dechaine - National Bank Financial

Doug Young - Desjardins Capital Markets

Scott Chan - Canaccord Genuity

Paul Holden - CIBC

Mario Mendonca - TD Securities

Lemar Persaud - Cormark

Operator

Please be advised that this conference call is being recorded. Good morning and welcome to BMO Financial Group’s Q2 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 24, 2023. Your host for today is Christine Viau. Please go ahead.

Christine Viau

Thank you and good morning. We will begin today’s call with remarks from Darryl White, BMO’s CEO; followed by Tayfun Tuzun, our Chief Financial Officer; and Piyush Agrawal, our Chief Risk Officer. Also present to take questions today are Ernie Johannson, Head of BMO North American Personal and Business Banking; Nadeem Hirji, Head of BMO Commercial Banking; Dan Barclay, Head of BMO Capital Markets; Deland Kamanga, Head of BMO Wealth Management; and Dave Casper, BMO U.S. CEO.

As noted on Slide 2, forward-looking statements maybe made during this call, which involve assumptions that have inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. I would also remind listeners that the bank uses non-GAAP financial measures to arrive at adjusted results. Management measures performance on a reported and adjusted basis and considers both to be useful in assessing underlying business performance. Darryl and Tyson will be referring to adjusted

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.