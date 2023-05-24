Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chesapeake Energy: Natural Gas Is No Longer Needed, So It Seems

Summary

  • Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported a first-quarter income of $1,389 million after declaring a loss of $764 million in the same period a year earlier.
  • Quarterly Production was 4,069 MMCfe/d or 678.5K Boep/d in 1Q23.
  • Chesapeake Energy Corporation declared a $1.18 per share dividend in Q1 2023 and continues to buy back shares.
  • I recommend buying Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock between $75.5 and $77 with potential lower support at $72.3.
Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

Introduction

Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) announced its first quarter of 2023 on May 4, 2022.

Note: This article updates my September 16, 2022, article. I have followed CHK on Seeking Alpha since Dec. 2019.

CHK is

Table

CHK Highlights (CHK Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

CHK Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Table

CHK Highlights (CHK Presentation)

Chart

CHK Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Chart

CHK Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Chart

CHK Quarterly Oil Equivalent Production History (Fun Trading)

Chart

CHK Quarterly Oil Equivalent Price History (Fun Trading)

Chart

CHK 1Q23 Oil Equivalent Production per Basin (Fun Trading)

Chart

CHK Quarterly Production per Segment in 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

chart

CHK TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

CHK 1-Year Chart Brent and NG (Fun Trading StockCharts)

As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CHK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I mostly trade short-term CHK and own a small long-term position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

