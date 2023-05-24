Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
XPeng (XPEV) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 12:45 PM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV), XPNGF
XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 24, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Xiaopeng He - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Brian Gu - Vice Chairman, President

Dennis Lu - Vice President, Finance and Accounting

Charles Zhang - Vice President, Corporate Finance

Alex Xie - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Tim Hsaio - Morgan Stanley

Bin Hang - Credit Suisse

Paul Gong - UBS

Nick Lai - JP Morgan

Ming Lee - Bank of America

Ping Yu Wu - CITIC Securities

Jing Chang - CICC

Operator

Hello ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for the first quarter 2023 earnings conference call for XPeng Inc.

At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After management’s remarks, there will be a question and answer session. Today’s conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Alex Xie, Head of Investor Relations of the company. Please go ahead, Alex.

Alex Xie

Thank you. Hello everyone and welcome to XPeng’s first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Our financial and operating results were issued via newswire services earlier today and are available online. You can also view the earnings press release by visiting the IR section of our website at ir.xiaopeng.com.

Participants on today’s call from our management will include co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Mr. He Xiaopeng, Vice Chairman and President, Dr. Brian Gu, Vice President of Finance, Mr. Dennis Lu, Vice President of Corporate Finance and Investments, Mr. Charles Zhang, and myself. Management will begin with prepared remarks and the call will conclude with a Q&A session.

A webcast replay of this conference call will be available on the IR section of our website.

Before we continue, please note that today’s discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor

