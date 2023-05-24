Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Soaring Surges To Brutal Reversals: What Lies Ahead For Lithium Prices?

May 24, 2023 1:20 PM ETLIT, BATT, LITP, CHRG, HLIT:CA
MetalMiner profile picture
MetalMiner
2.61K Followers

Summary

  • The lithium spot price slumped by 70% between November and its low point in April.
  • A large part of lithium’s surge was the rapid rise in demand from the EV market, confronting a tight supply market.
  • Demand is undoubtedly getting a boost from a robust Chinese EV production recovery and reports that supply chain destocking is coming to an end.

Lithium element symbol from the periodic table near metallic lithium with copy space. 3d illustration.

jroballo

Original Post

By Stuart Burns

A recent Reuters post detailed how a super-charged two-year rally, which saw Chinese spot lithium carbonate prices rise by tenfold, went into brutal reverse over the first part of this year. Indeed, the lithium spot price slumped

This article was written by

MetalMiner profile picture
MetalMiner
2.61K Followers
MetalMiner currently ranks as the largest metals publication in the United States according to third party ranking sites. Geared toward industrial metal procurement professionals, MetalMiner has attracted a wide audience in the finance community as well as a global following. MetalMiner principals have appeared on FoxBusiness.com, MSNBC, NPR Marketplace, BBC Radio among others. The team has also received coverage in The Christian Science Monitor, Forbes, American Metal Market, American Iron and Steel Institute, Automotive Industry Action Guide, among many others. The team's principals have extensive global metals sourcing and trading experience having worked for consulting powerhouses Andersen and Deloitte Consulting and leading trading companies such as Stemcor and Glencore. Updated 14 times a week, MetalMiner continues to grow and attract an audience everywhere.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.