Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Cathy Yao - Vice President, Investor Relations

Ron Coughlin - Chief Executive Officer

Brian LaRose - Chief Financial Officer

Oliver Wintermantel - Evercore ISI

Peter Benedict - Robert W. Baird

Steven Forbes - Guggenheim Securities

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities

Anna Andreeva - Needham & Company

Zachary Fadem - Wells Fargo

Steven Zaccone - Citigroup Inc

Greg Sommer - Gordon Haskett

Michael Lasser - UBS

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Cathy Yao

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Petco's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. In addition to the earnings release, there is a presentation and infographic available to download on our website at ir.petco.com, summarizing our first quarter 2023 results.

On the call with me today are Ron Coughlin, Petco's Chief Executive Officer; and Brian LaRose, Petco's Chief Financial Officer. Before they begin, I would like to remind you that on this call, we will make certain forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include those set out in our earnings materials and our SEC filings.

In addition, on today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures can be found in our earnings release and our presentation as well as in our SEC filings. And finally, during the Q&A portion of today's call, we ask that you please keep to one question and one follow-up.

With that, let me turn it over to Ron.

Ron Coughlin

Thank you, Cathy. Good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today. In Q1, Petco delivered its 18th consecutive quarter of comp sales growth, up 5% with revenue growth also up 5%, and we achieved our 12th consecutive quarter of brick-and-mortar growth. These results demonstrate the successful execution of our strategy through the current environment, the ongoing resilience of both the pet category and the secular trends of humanization and premiumization, and Petco's continued delivery of purpose-driven performance.

None of this could have been achieved without the hard work of the approximately 29,000 Petco partners across the country who I want to personally thank for their ongoing dedication and commitment to the health and wellness of pets, pet parents, and each other. In the short and medium term, we are laser-focused on executing against our strategic priorities, controlling our controllable, and driving further efficiencies and productivity out of our cost structure.

Brian will elaborate on this further. Longer term, we remain confident in the competitive advantages derived from our unique 360-degree care offering delivered through the three core pillars of our business: services, a differentiated and comprehensive merchandise mix, and our omnichannel capabilities, all tied together by our loyalty and membership programs that benefit pets, pet parents and Petco. Focusing on these core pillars. I'll start with services, where revenue was up double digits in the quarter.

By evolving and growing our fully integrated services offering with veterinary grooming and training, we continue to further differentiate our business model through hands-on pet care. Our full-service veterinary business continues to scale. And to be clear, there is not another retailer or an online player in our competitive set with a scaled and own veterinary network, and this is a big differentiator for Petco.

Between our clinics that provide convenient and affordable preventative care and our expanding number of vet hospitals to provide a full spectrum of diagnosis and treatment, Petco is well positioned as one of the top 10 veterinary providers in the U.S. In Q1, we saw 20% more pets for vet appointments year-over-year, underscoring our momentum and growth trajectory. A key driver of this is our mobile clinics, which provide a powerful growth lever that enables us to bring even more pets into our ecosystem.

Averaging over 1,300 clinics a week during Q1, up 22% year-over-year, these fast, affordable, and convenient clinics that operate extended and weekend hours allow us to meet the ongoing demand for veterinary services in an agile way while delivering robust economics. In the short term, our high-performing clinics are well suited in this environment to address the needs of more cost-sensitive pet parents while also providing a pipeline of incredible veterinary talent to our hospitals.

In turn, we've created a dynamic working environment for veterinarians within our ecosystem that enhances our attractiveness as a flexible employer of choice in a competitive labor market. Similarly, we continue to be extremely pleased with the progress of our full-service vet hospital business. We added a record 375 veterinarians’ ecosystem in Q1, up 60% year-over-year, and opened 10 new hospitals to reach a total of 257, meaningful progress towards our anticipated 50 to 55 new hospitals this fiscal year.

In the medium and long term, maturing vet hospitals will increasingly contribute to top and bottom-line growth while further supporting our firewall economics. In aggregate, our pet care centers with hospitals are seeing a mid-single-digit lift to center store sales after just one year. And as a result, PCCs with hospitals have been growing tangibly faster than those without. Brian will touch more on this later.

In short, in addition to providing a world-class veterinary care offering, the operational and financial progress we made in both our clinics and hospitals is securing the runway for long-term profitable growth and strengthening our integrated ecosystem. Grooming also generated record sales in the quarter. We continue to increase capacity and efficiencies in our so on. Demand remained high with our knowledgeable and skilled grooming teams delivering a retentive experience while further driving traffic and center store uplift.

Combined, our fully integrated service model continues to position us well in the market, offering consumers flexibility and choice across all wallet sizes. Turning to our second pillar. Our differentiated merchandise continues to provide a competitive edge. Total merchandise sales increased in the quarter on a year-on-year basis, led by double-digit growth in consumables. Importantly, our assortment of health-focused premium brands continues to resonate with pet parents and remains an important driver of demand within our ecosystem.

Specifically, in Q1, fresh and frozen delivered both double-digit sales and customer growth year-over-year. Additionally, our exclusive and exciting custom meals offering with Freshpet gives us the opportunity to capture further share of this rapidly scaling market. Similarly, we continue to see momentum with premium brands, including Science Diet, Royal Canin, and ACANA, all up double digits this quarter.

At the same time, we're also seeing some value-seeking behaviors in our customer base. For those customers, we saw a demand shift into our own brand offerings such as WholeHearted, providing pet parents with a value-oriented yet health-focused alternative that positions us well competitively.

As a result, WholeHearted continued to grow double digits year-over-year. We also enhanced our position in quality, more affordable consumables. Strength in consumables continued to help offset the transitory impact of discretionary purchasing in supplies and companion animals, which remained down in Q1. We're addressing this in two ways: First, we're making sure we meet the needs of more price-sensitive consumers by working with vendors on costing and supplementing our own brand portfolio with high-quality value offerings.

Second, we're getting more proactive where we know there is demand. For example, over the last few weeks, while it was extremely warm in the Northwest, we heavily marketed flea and tick. As a result, flea and tick supplies have performed strongly. Turning to the third pillar of our business, our omnichannel model and the structural advantages that it provides.

Our digital business delivered double-digit sales growth driven by strength in repeat delivery customers, the continued growth of our rapidly scaling ad network, our digital pharmacy, and dynamic growth in same-day delivery orders, which more than doubled year-over-year, underscoring the significant competitive moat same-day delivery offers relative to our online-only competitors.

Our brick-and-mortar pet care centers continue to provide an engaging and helpful in-store experience with our Petco partners guiding pet parents in the aisles while also delivering a structural and competitive micro-distribution advantage for our digital channels. In terms of our people, I am very proud as we experienced stellar Petco partner retention in Q1. In fact, we saw a nearly 800 basis point improvement year-over-year for our full-time partners working in pet care centers, generated through both enhancements to our compensation and benefits and the exciting career opportunities Petco provides for partners working in a passion category like pet.

Finally, tying our three growth pillars together is our relentless focus on the customer, with our fully integrated health and wellness ecosystem, providing a unified customer experience. Our customer loyalty programs continue to build momentum with our highest value customers and Q1 marked an over 50% year-over-year increase in recurring customer revenue, building on our milestone of $1 billion reached in 2022.

Additionally, in Q1, we delivered year-over-year net pack growth as we bring pet parents deeper into our ecosystem. Our Vital Care membership program continues to provide clear value for customers while also driving loyalty, especially after consolidating all of our loyalty programs under the Vital Care umbrella earlier this year.

Our paid Vital Care Premier customers grew over 100,000 in Q1, ending the quarter with over 580,000 customers. Vital Care Premier is now on track to generate over $100 million a year in recurring revenue on an annualized basis. Our end-of-period total active customer count was roughly flat at 25.1 million, driven by some trip consolidation and lapsed discretionary visits. Concurrently, the value of our customer base continues to build via growth in programs such as Vital Care Premiere and repeat delivery, which is showing up in the positive net debt trends we are seeing.

Before I close, I want to take a moment to acknowledge how proud I am that the impact Petco continues to have on our communities and Petco partners. This quarter, together with Petco Love, we saved over 100,000 pet lives and delivered over 240,000 free vaccines to underserved communities through the Vaccinated and Loved initiative. And we've now reunited over 20,000 pets to date through Petco Love Lost. We joined the leadership circle of Open to All, reinforcing our ongoing commitment to fostering safe and discrimination-free retail environments for our customers and partners.

And in April, we honored our epic achievers, recognizing a select group of high-performing Petco partners for their incredible work over the last year. To conclude, our results underscore the enduring appeal of our unique model and our focus on operational excellence in the current environment. We're incredibly proud of our fully integrated services business, including a veterinary offering as a growth catalyst, our differentiated assortment, and the structural advantages of an omnichannel retailer at scale. Combined, these pillars will enable us to capture continued growth, capitalizing on the secular megatrends of humanization and premiumization in the resilient pet category.

Now let me pass it over to Brian.

Brian LaRose

Thanks, Ron, and good morning, everyone. To build on Ron's remarks, I also want to extend my thanks to our Petco partners and their continued dedication to delivering the very best for pets and pet parents. This mindset, combined with the team's focus on execution and agility in this environment, demonstrates the benefits of the competitive advantages we've been building over the last few years and reinforces the foundation we've laid to drive long-term profitable growth.

Looking at the quarter, net revenue was $1.56 billion, an increase of 5% year-over-year. Comparable sales driven by sustained strength in average basket trends grew 5% year-over-year and 10% on a two-year stack. Total Services grew double digits, driven by the strength in vet and grooming under the leadership of our exceptional services team. I also want to spend some time expanding on Ron's comments on our vet hospitals.

At our Investor Day last year, we set out the projected unit economics of our veterinary business with hospitals ramping up from being margin dilutive in the first year to breakeven in year two and accelerating to margin accretive by year five. When thinking about this trajectory, it's helpful to dissect our existing hospitals into two primary distinct cohorts. Hospitals that were originally operated as part of our joint venture with Thrive and our own hospitals that we've opened.

The oldest of our own hospitals is now reaching three years. Since inception in aggregate, those hospitals have outperformed both our model and the earlier cohorts of the Thrive hospitals, which are now roughly in their fifth year. Both cohorts provide a compounded tailwind to medium- and long-term profitable growth. And on Thrive, we've seen continued positive trajectory post-integration.

Additionally, as Ron mentioned, our pet care centers with hospitals in aggregate continue to see a mid-single-digit lift in center store sales after just one year relative to those without. Tied together as the weighted average life of our cohorts continues to mature, the outcome has been incrementally positive.

Turning to merchandise. Consumables were up 11% in the quarter year-over-year. Strength in consumables was partially offset by the ongoing impact of discretionary purchasing in supplies and companion animals, which were down 8% in Q1. Our digital business showed strength with double-digit sales growth in the quarter. Moving down the P&L. Gross profit was down 50 basis points in the first quarter at $604.5 million. Q1 gross margin of 38.9% was down 230 basis points year-over-year.

The decline was driven primarily by the mix impact of consumable strength and ongoing supplies and companion animal softness. Our team continues to drive efficiencies by focusing on strategic cost initiatives. I'm pleased to report that in Q1, SG&A as a percentage of revenue improved from 37.8% to 37.1% year-over-year, down 70 basis points demonstrating our cost discipline and a balanced approach to managing the short term while making strategic long-term investments such as raising our entry wage to $15 or above, which, as Ron mentioned, has paid dividends through employee retention.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $111 million, down 6.9% from prior year with an adjusted EBITDA margin rate of 7.1%, down 90 basis points year-over-year. Q1 adjusted EPS was $0.06, a decrease of $0.08 from the prior year, driven primarily by a $0.05 year-over-year increase in interest expense. based on $266 million weighted average fully diluted shares and a normalized effective tax rate of 26%.

Turning to our balance sheet. Our liquidity position remains strong. We ended the quarter with $593 million, inclusive of $149 million in cash and cash equivalents and $444 million of availability on our revolving credit facility. Our strong liquidity enabled us to pay down $35 million of principal on our debt in Q1 and an additional $25 million last week. In total, we have paid down $60 million toward our target debt paydown of $100 million for the year.

Turning to guidance. We continue to see uncertainty in the discretionary environment and anticipate the macro environment to remain fluid. As such, we remain focused on executing on the factors within our control in the business. With that in mind, we are reaffirming our guidance for the full year and continue to expect revenue of $6.150 billion to $6.275 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $520 million to $540 million, interest expense of $145 million to $155 million; adjusted EPS of $0.40 to $0.48 and $225 million to $250 million of capital expenditures. We also continue to expect to add 50 to 55 owned vet hospitals in 2023 and 10 to 15 rural locations, both of which are reflected in our guidance.

Although we typically don't provide quarterly or intra-quarterly commentary and we don't want to establish a precedent, in light of the unique environment, we do want to provide some more detail. Like other retail sector peers, we saw a more cautious consumer beginning in the second half of the first quarter, resulting from banking uncertainty and lower tax refunds, which continues to weigh on discretionary. While our top-line growth continues into May, our reaffirmation of guidance is reflective of our desire to remain prudent in this environment.

As such, we expect Q2 EBITDA to be flat to slightly up relative to Q1 EBITDA and continue to anticipate EBITDA to be flat to up in the second half on a year-over-year basis given the year-over-year dynamics of supplies and companion animals. I also want to spend a moment discussing how we're driving additional savings in this environment. We continue to proactively manage costs, including examining real estate needs, optimizing overhead, and extracting additional efficiencies out of marketing spend. We remain hyper-focused on execution while investing in long-term growth drivers to enhance profitability and create additional shareholder value, including, importantly, supporting our vet hospitals and expanding our digital competitive advantages.

Similarly, our continued execution toward working capital optimization provides us confidence to support our balance sheet. We remain confident in our ability to continue to improve free cash flow, not just this year but longer term and to do so without significantly sacrificing strategic investments. To conclude, we remain focused on navigating the short-term through strong execution in this environment while ensuring we are well positioned in the long term to deliver profitable growth in a resilient category through our unique and differentiated business model.

Thank you for your time. And with that, we'd be happy to take your questions.

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from Oliver Wintermantel from Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

Oliver Wintermantel

Thanks, good morning guys. Just regarding your -- the commentary on 2Q, Brian, can you clarify that EBITDA number? Is that a year-over-year number that you quoted or was that versus Q1?

Brian LaRose

Brian LaRose

Oliver Wintermantel

Oliver Wintermantel

Brian LaRose

Brian LaRose

If you think about the discretionary categories, if you were to just take our volume, our dollar basis reported number in Q1, and drag that out towards the balance of the year, the comp improves just by nature of the lapping dynamic in the second half of last year. And hopefully, that's a little bit helpful in terms of how to think about the different business segments.

Operator

Our next question comes from Peter Benedict from Baird. Please go ahead.

Peter Benedict

Thanks. two questions I guess we'll just get them in the gate. First on just the trend in consumables. You talked about some more value-seeking behavior. Can you maybe expand upon that -- talk about the availability of those value products and just where you're seeing that? Is that in dry? Is that happening in fresh and frozen? Just some more color there. And then secondly, just curious on the promotional tone in your business, particularly around the supplies area. What are you seeing there? Are you taking prices down as you're working on costs with your vendors? Thank you.

Ron Coughlin

Ron Coughlin

And in actuality, we continue to revenue mix shift towards those higher-priced products, which is a positive for us, and that's a category of truth as well. That's a decade-long trend. In this current environment, there is a subsegment of customers that are looking for more value. And the first beneficiary of that is WholeHearted. WholeHearted is a premium quality product for a mid-price range. So, we're seeing double-digit growth on a WholeHearted, which is obviously good for us in terms of stickiness.

On the lower end, there are some customers that are looking for value. We've supplemented our line in the short term with a product called Diamond, which is a high-quality product. And we'll continue to look to supplement that part of our portfolio. But to make no mistake about it, we're not doing low-quality products. We're not doing products that don't have any margin associated with it. That's the food side of the house.

On the supply side of the house, we are working with vendors. That's a more disaggregated vendor base. We are working with vendors on the cost side of the house. We are similarly supplementing our line with more value offerings there. In terms of the promotional environment, promotional environment, Q4 to Q1 sequentially was pretty flat. So, we're not seeing significant increase in promotional activity at this point.

Peter Benedict

Peter Benedict

Ron Coughlin

Ron Coughlin

The next question comes from Steven Forbes from Guggenheim Securities. Please go ahead.

Steven Forbes

Good morning, Ron and Brian. I wanted to start maybe with recurring revenue trends, 50% growth, impressive rate again in the first quarter. Curious about what the percentage of total sales is of recurring revenue. How do you think about this channel evolving over 2023 given your commentary around the macro? And then as we look out to 2024 and beyond, what are some of the core initiatives that you want to highlight that can really drive this penetration higher as we think about your potential of the business?

Ron Coughlin

Ron Coughlin

And particularly since we have some products that are exclusive to us and fresh, frozen, particularly, we're able to be very competitive there. The second piece is Vital Care Premier and our sign-up rate only increased in Q1 versus Q4, which we're really excited about. Consumers see the value in it. They save over $200 on average a month. And for us, we're picking up more share of wallet. So over 30% of our Vital Care Premier customers weren't getting food with us and even more weren't having services with it. So, it's a share of wallet play for us. It is very, very strategic for us.

As I said, we talked about it a couple of years ago as an aspiration. Now we're delivering on it. And we are very focused on continuing to drive more recurring revenue out of our model. And if you think about the interconnectedness of our model, as we bundle more initiatives like insurance into it, it only gets more powerful. And I think that would only accelerate our recurring revenue as a percent of our mix.

Steven Forbes

Steven Forbes

Brian LaRose

Brian LaRose

Ron Coughlin

Ron Coughlin

Kate McShane

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I wondered if you could help us think through traffic versus ticket in the quarter, but then also how you're thinking of that breakdown for the rest of the year?

Brian LaRose

Brian LaRose

Ron Coughlin

Ron Coughlin

Kate McShane

Kate McShane

Ron Coughlin

Ron Coughlin

So that's number one. We executed -- we opened 10 new hospitals in the quarter. We're on track for 50 to 55. Our recruiting engine is strong. Our value proposition is working. And we're bringing in some really interesting diagnostic capabilities as well, and that's helping attract that in terms of other elements of the model, I'll let Brian elaborate.

Brian LaRose

Brian LaRose

So, a lot of our hospitals are younger than three years. The good news with that is it gives us a lot of runways ahead of us that will allow us to take advantage of the maturity curve of vets and that accretion. And as Ron mentioned, our vet clinic business is such a strong business, and that's helped us contribute to a 20% year-over-year increase in vet visits. And so overall, we feel really good about our vet position.

Seth Basham

Thanks a lot, and good morning. It's great to see continued sign-ups for the Vital Care Premier program. I just had a question in terms of the revenue per customer there. Doing the math, it seems that you're getting about $170 per customer annualized. At your Analyst Day last year, I think you indicated you implied $400 spend per member goal. Can you please tell me if that's accurate and what the delta is there?

Brian LaRose

Brian LaRose

Ron Coughlin

Ron Coughlin

Seth Basham

Seth Basham

Brian LaRose

Brian LaRose

Anna Andreeva

Good morning, thanks so much guys. two quick ones from us. I wanted to follow up on the active customer count flat. I think it's the first time you're not seeing growth in net adds. Could you provide color on that? What are you seeing with churn? And how should we think about net customer growth as we go through '23? And then secondly, great to hear that owned hospitals are tracking ahead of the model. Brian, could you provide just more color on that? Is that on sales or profitability or all of the above? And any notable difference to call out across the portfolio?

Ron Coughlin

Ron Coughlin

So, we're making a lot of progress on Nest Pac in an environment where you're seeing some lapsed visits due to the discretionary environment. From an ad standpoint, we have significant levers on our desk. One is marketing and you'll see an exciting new campaign coming out shortly there. Our service model. If you look at our vet customers, 20% of those customers are new to Petco. You look at our rural -- actually, our rural stores have already added 35,000. You see we're early days there. So, we have levers on our desk to drive net customer adds. But in the meantime, we're going to continue driving Nest Pac and the value from our customer base.

Brian LaRose

Brian LaRose

Those were tracking behind the model; the own hospitals were tracking ahead of model. Part of the reason we made that acquisition of the additional 50% last year is because we felt like we can improve the performance of the hospitals and get a greater enterprise return for Petco. And if you go back to once we fully integrated those Thrive hospitals, the performance of those hospitals under the Vetco brand have improved.

Zachary Fadem

Hi, good morning. Do you think the 7.6% decline in supplies and companion animals, is a fair reflection of the supply’s category as a whole? Or have you seen some share shift to mass? and then as you think about the components within the category, any callouts of segments doing well versus particularly challenged? And how should we think about deferral versus just a divot for these categories when the macro recovers?

Ron Coughlin

Ron Coughlin

And I think evidence of that is our Ready brand where we're growing nearly double digits on our Ready brand. So again, we're focused on higher value. We're focused on where there is a profit pool. So, might there be some things underneath where there's a profit pool? Sure, but that's not where we're focused. But that said, we believe there is profit to be had on some of the value segments. And as I said, we're both supplementing our line as well as working with those vendors to reduce cost so that we could be more competitive on some of those products.

Zachary Fadem

Zachary Fadem

Brian LaRose

Brian LaRose

Steven Zaccone

Hi, good morning, guys. Thank you, very much for taking my question. I wanted to ask on the cadence of the year. At this point last year, we were talking about the fact that sequentially in the second quarter, you typically see revenue increase, whereas this year, it looks like it's going to be down sequentially just based on your commentary about May.

So, could you just help us talk about the balance of the year, how should we think about that second quarter? And then Brian, as you think about the puts and takes on the top line to get you maybe the high end versus the low end, what are the big factors in the second half of the year?

Brian LaRose

Brian LaRose

The biggest dynamic in terms of half one to half two is the discretionary category. But make no mistake, if you think about what we're banking on for the second half, there's not a bank on an enormous recovery, but rather if you again take the dollar value of what we reported in discretionary in Q1 and you drag that out Q2 to Q3 to Q4, the comp in that category will improve just by nature of the lapping dynamics.

Steven Zaccone

Steven Zaccone

Ron Coughlin

Ron Coughlin

This -- after earnings last quarter, I stopped in Glasgow, KY on my way back. And while I saw a great dog and cat products in supplies, I even got my chocolate lab, Yogi, a new Carhartt harness while I was there. But I was really excited to see the bovine, the equine, we even had some horses in the front parking lot as if it was stage. So, this is a great extension of our PCCs and great extension of our merchandise as well. We're bringing some of those products on in terms of our online product assortment. So very exciting thus far ahead of our model.

Greg Sommer

Hi, thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to dig into the comment about the second half of the quarter being a little more cautious from the consumer. And I was just curious if that was more so traffic being a little softer across the business? Or if that was just more consumer behavior, either from like a category standpoint or customers looking for more value?

Brian LaRose

Brian LaRose

Greg Sommer

Greg Sommer

Ron Coughlin

Ron Coughlin

Michael Lasser

Good morning. Thanks so, ask for taking my question. You indicated that the bulk of the comp was driven by growth in average transaction size, so how does that break down between like-for-like inflation and more items in the basket due to trip consolidation. And if the majority of it was inflation, how is that going to impact the flow of the comp over the next few quarters as you start to lap some of the price increases that you took last year? thank you, very much. I have one follow-up after that.

Brian LaRose

Brian LaRose

Michael Lasser

Michael Lasser

Ron Coughlin

Ron Coughlin

You have two dynamics that are bleeding into the dynamics today. The first, you have a life stage of pet dynamic and the second is you have a macroeconomic dynamic. The life stage of pet, and we talked about this a couple of years ago is heavy on supplies in the initial couple of years and then flew out there. There we go. There's a good example.

Michael Lasser

Michael Lasser

Ron Coughlin

Ron Coughlin

So, from a long-term structural standpoint, we don't see a major shift in the relative size of the categories. We do see a shift within our portfolio because of the nature of the rapid build-out of our services. And again, services has a P&L geography dynamic but services will be more and more of our mix as we go forward. As to the five-quarter to six-quarter element, if you look at November, December, and compare that to January, and February, we were exactly on that trajectory.

Historically, when the category has gone through recessions, first, the category has grown about five points to six points, which lines up. Consumables hangs right in there, and then there's a temporary hit to supplies. And it tends to start it's come back five to six quarters out. We saw that in January, and February, the trends in January, and February were a nice improvement versus November and December, and it was following historical patterns.

And then we had the combination of the banking and some of the other dynamics with tax refunds, et cetera, and that abated a bit. We're confident in the mid to long term that normalizes. But again, the short-term macro environment had a moderating influence on that.

Actually, the last thing I would say on that is we're not passengers on the bus. We're taking actions across advertising and across assortment across promotional activity to make sure we're driving. Those programs as well as our in-store and online activities to drive supply sales, and we have a lot of confidence in our ability to shape our own destiny.

Simeon Gutman

Hi, good morning, Ron and Brian, my first question, has two parts. They're not really related. The first is on the consumer and what you're seeing. It seems like the consumer has been trending a little worse and we get the comments towards the end of your quarter. Has that stabilized? Or we're still trending and we haven't felt the bottom? And then the second part of this question is you mentioned the majority of the gross margin was mix. Can you either quantify or what the other factors was anything in terms of price and promotion and the [ph] GM weakness?

Ron Coughlin

Ron Coughlin

In terms of the value-seeking, I already talked about that. I would say that the trend that we saw at the back half of Q1 has continued into Q2. We're launching initiatives and the marketing campaign I talked about -- and that's what we're seeing as of right now, which is why we were prudent in our guidance.

Brian LaRose

Brian LaRose

Simeon Gutman

Simeon Gutman

Brian LaRose

Brian LaRose

Ron Coughlin

Ron Coughlin

Thank you for your time.

Cathy Yao

That concludes our first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Thank you.

