hapabapa

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) bulls have endured significant volatility over the past few weeks, but mostly negative. While China's recent COVID scare report saw a spike in buying sentiment this week, most gains were lost as sellers returned. Moreover, Moderna has not been cleared to sell in China. Coupled with the end of COVID as a global public health emergency, Moderna's "diamond hands" need to ask themselves whether it's still worth waiting for the company's pipeline to pan out.

My speculative buy rating in March didn't work out, as the revised Wall Street estimates indicated that Moderna's forward projections were overstated. As such, forward revenue and earnings estimates have been revised downward, suggesting that Wall Street analysts likely lack sufficient clarity in their projections.

Some analysts on its recent earnings call attempted to clarify the company's near-term pipeline. However, while management should be applauded for presenting a game plan suggesting a highly ambitious market share gain by 2027, there's little clarity over operating performance between now and 2027.

Accordingly, Moderna highlighted that it expects to capture $8B to $15B of the "projected $30 billion respiratory franchise market by 2027." Management also expects its cost of goods sold or COGS to "normalize to a range of 20% to 25% by 2027."

Therefore, the company's game plan implies that investors must be patient with significant investments over the next four years as the company attempts life after the COVID pandemic.

While it still expects at least $5B in FY23 COVID vaccine revenue from previously announced Advanced Purchase Agreements or APAs, the road ahead seems daunting.

The company hasn't provided much clarity for investors into its commercial COVID franchise, as it highlighted that "negotiations with US customers are ongoing." As such, I believe market operators are likely baking in significant risks to the consensus estimates, as even analysts haven't been able to model Moderna's forward estimates accurately.

The revised analysts' estimates indicate Moderna is expected to see consistent revenue declines through the end of FY24 before bottoming out. The company expects to launch its RSV vaccine in 2024, giving investors confidence that it has a near-term growth driver.

However, substantial investments needed to get Moderna's pipeline for showtime imply significant execution risks to get there, as Moderna competes with the industry incumbents.

Management expects to spend $4.5B in R&D this year and an additional $1.5B in SG&A. As such, investors must expect a loss-making year for FY23, given its relatively high near-term COGS projection (37.5% at the midpoint for FY23), hobbled by significantly reduced manufacturing scale and inventory charges.

Moreover, investors should expect a consistent R&D cadence of about $7B at the midpoint over the next three years to bring its pipeline to fruition (but nothing is guaranteed). At the same time, we have no clear idea yet how the commercial market for its COVID vaccine could pan out over the next three years, likely putting forward estimates at risk.

However, the company still has substantial cash, equivalents, and investments of $16.4B as of Q1. But, with the company expected to report $4.15B in cumulative adjusted net losses through FY26, investors shouldn't expect a significant stock repurchase authorization moving ahead. Notably, the company needs to conserve its ammo to actualize its market potential through 2027.

However, I assessed that investors uncertain about the company's prospects would likely not buy the current dips, as it's expected to report losses through FY26.

Moreover, Seeking Alpha's Quant rated MRNA's valuation with a "C+" grade, suggesting that it's, at best, fairly valued. Given its aggressive spending and negative profitability through FY26, I have reduced my fair value estimates, reflecting significant execution risks.

Therefore, unless MRNA falls into a much steeper dive reaching significantly undervalued levels, I don't see MRNA priced attractively enough for investors to add more shares at the current levels.

With that, I move back to the sidelines.

Rating: Hold (Revised from Speculative Buy). See additional disclosure below for important notes accompanying the thesis presented.

We Want To Hear From You

Have additional commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our thesis? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below and let us know why, and help everyone in the community to learn better!