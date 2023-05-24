SweetBunFactory/iStock via Getty Images

Prelude

Pure monopolies are rare in the modern economy. Monopolies have a variety of important characteristics including extreme pricing power, high barriers to entry, and low substitutability. When a business operates in a market with these natural characteristics, there's a natural tendency toward monopoly.

Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography Company (NASDAQ:ASML) is a critical player in the semiconductor supply chain. The multi-step process of converting sand into semiconductor chips involves etching extremely precise transistor patterns into silicon wafers using microscopically thin (13.5nm!) wavelengths of light to get sophisticated designs etched into the world's most advanced chips.

Lithography machinery exhibits these characteristics. If a company desires to design or manufacture a chip with transistors below the 5nm size, there is no avoiding the need for an ASML EUV lithography machine. ASML is the only company in the world that makes the technology capable of etching in this level of detail, making them a pure monopoly, sitting at the heart of the world's most important supply chain. This gives ASML extreme pricing power with these machines, and the unbelievable complexity of these machines serves as a very high barrier to entry. Finally, there is simply no other technology capable of making advanced chips, in other words, there is no substitute for an EUV machine. Competitive advantages are the best friend of the investor. ASML's market position is much more than a competitive advantage: it is a pure monopoly. Past that, ASML is not only maintaining but also widening its moat by continuing on a rapid pace of innovation. Even leading lithography companies are far behind ASML's current EUV technology, while ASML is planning for the delivery and commercialization of its next generation of EUV technology, the EUV High NA machine. I believe ASML's monopolistic positioning and widening moat make it nearly certain that this company will continue compounding well into the future.

Business Fundamentals

ASML manufactures two machines that are critical for semiconductor manufacturing, the DUV (Deep Ultraviolet) and EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet) lithography machines. The TWINSCAN NXE:3600D is currently the most advanced EUV machine, but ASML is planning a next-generation machine dubbed EXE, also referred to as EUV High NA (Numerical Aperture), which will open the doors for 2nm chips. These machines are expected to be operational by 2025 and will lead the world into the next generation of chip design.

2nm chips push the boundaries of physics and bump up against the laws of nature. The current rate of innovation associated with Moore's law is set to start slowing because it is simply impossible with current technology to pack more transistors onto chips. This opens the door for three more innovations: new materials (current leaders are Gallium Nitride and Silicon Carbide), better energy efficiency (all chip designers are continuously working on ways to make chips more energy efficient to drive down the total cost of ownership), and quantum chips (leading quantum chips utilize individual particles by isolating 2 particles and entangling them, and then harnessing the computing power that we are able to generate from that). ASML is still positioned to benefit from two of those three innovations. GaN and SiC chips still require lithography etching in the fabrication process, and energy efficiency depends mostly on chip design, which of course still requires lithography. Widespread adoption of quantum-enabled chips could pose a long-term threat to ASML, but the quantum revolution is still in its nascent phase and will likely take many decades to scale up commercialization to dethrone the king that is ASML.

The demand for ASML EUV machines is functionally limitless because the manufacturing lead time is so long. In fact, ASML is already filling a backlog of orders for its next-generation EUV High NA machine, The EUV high NA, which will be able to produce even more sophisticated chips than the standard EUV machine.

DUV machines are used in the manufacturing of larger (less sophisticated) chips commonly used in household appliances or other smaller electronics that don't require major computing power. DUV is not capable of etching wafers with the same precision as EUV, so these chips tend to be cheaper and have significantly fewer total transistors. Meanwhile, EUV lithography is much more expensive and difficult to use but produces world-leading chip technology. EUV machines are capable of packing mind-bending amounts of transistors onto chips, which has allowed for continued improvements in computing power.

Valuation

ASML has more cash than debt currently and is only constrained by the speed of its production. I used a discounted cashflow model to estimate the value of this business and even using the extremely conservative figures, I estimate a value of about $945. I used periodic growth rates of 10%, 5%, and 0% across the next 10 years, my model suggests this stock is still being significantly undervalued by the market. Despite a rock-solid business model, secular demand tailwinds, a robust product pipeline, and a strong probability of compounding over time, ASML is being underappreciated and presumably only constrained by perceived geopolitical risks.

It's true that TSMC (TSM) is one of ASML's foremost customers, and a conflict in the East could erode demand over the medium term. However, this risk is mitigated by the fact that countries all across the world are looking to scale up their chip manufacturing capability to ease the overreliance on TSMC, and there's only one company that has the machinery capable of meeting those needs: ASML. This is a long-term trend that only ASML can benefit from currently. There will likely be competitors that arise over the long run, but ASML has a stranglehold on the market currently and will maintain this in the short-to-medium term.

The Inevitable

Warren Buffett sometimes refers to businesses that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) owns as 'Inevitable'. Coke (KO) and Gillette (PG) are two examples. By this, he means he simply can't imagine a world without these companies, since they are so ingrained into business culture and have such superb business fundamentals. I believe ASML is similar to these companies. Semiconductors are here to stay, and the semiconductor ecosystem is ever-growing. ASML is positioned at a critical juncture of that ecosystem and has a monopoly on technology that is indispensable in the manufacturing process. As long as the world demands chips, the world demands ASML machinery. As long as the world demands ASML machinery, ASML will continue growing and compounding shareholder value.

ASML has a textbook definition of a wide moat. A moat is commonly understood as a sustainable competitive advantage, which is certainly true for ASML. Not only are they the only company that currently offers the technology required to produce leading chip designs, but they are continuing to innovate and ramp up production to continue meetings ever-growing demand. The competitive advantage is that the competition simply can't keep up with ASML.

Conclusion

Even though this looks like a bulletproof investment decision, it's never a good idea to outright ignore valuation. However, as touched on briefly, I believe the market is still undervaluing ASML and this stock has room to continue rocketing up in the future. Although ASML doesn't present a mouth-watering valuation, I believe this fits perfectly into the characterization of "a great business at a fair price", a price which I am extremely happy and willing to pay.