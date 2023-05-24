Marqeta: Optimism Now Washed Out, Looks More Interesting
Summary
- Marqeta, Inc.'s results are not moving in the right direction. But it's not all bad news.
- Marqeta's fundamental prospects are not as strong as anticipated, leading to a state of despondency among investors, with many having likely sold off during the past year.
- Limited positive news remains, with a high likelihood that investors who wanted to sell have already done so, creating potential upside with any positive developments.
Investment Thesis
Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) is a card-issuing platform that allows customers to set up customized payment cards.
I'd been bearish on this stock for some time. My thesis had been that this stock was overhyped.
However, today, given that Marqeta's results show that the company's fundamental prospects are not quite as strong as many had hoped for, I believe that most investors find themselves somewhere between capitulation and despondency.
In other words, I believe that anyone that wanted to sell out of Marqeta would have probably already sold at any point in the past year when the stock was priced nearly twice as high.
While I'm not asserting a bullish rating on this stock just yet, I am watching it closely.
What's Marqeta?
Marqeta is a fintech company that provides modern card issuing and payment infrastructure solutions. Marqeta's business model aims to open up fintech, by creating customized payment cards.
Fundamentally, Marqeta removes friction from the payment system, by having money move to the payment card instantly. The platform delivers rapid scalability to its customers.
At its core, Marqeta allows customers to create and manage payment cards and virtual cards with ease.
Revenue Growth Rates Should Stabilize
The bull thesis for Marqeta argues that its innovative solutions enable companies to deliver seamless payment experiences.
While the bear case is quick to highlight that for all the narrative about Marqeta's providing innovative and rapidly scalable growth, its revenue growth rates are decelerating. Case in point, this time last year, Marqeta's revenue growth rates were twice as high as they are now.
More specifically, in Q1 2023, Marqeta reported 53% y/y revenue growth rates. Today, Marqeta's Q2 2023 guidance points to about 20% CAGR.
What's more, if you've read my work before, you'll have read me say, don't fight the Street.
As you can see above, with the passage of time, analysts are consistently reducing Marqeta's consensus revenue targets.
While I'm all up for being a contrarian investor, I believe that one is better off being a contrarian, when there's evidence of stabilization in the company's operation. Ideally, you want to start to see some progress in the company's operating leverage.
Something we'll turn to discuss next.
Marqeta's Operating Leverage
The above shows that Marqeta's gross margin is not staying stable with its increasing revenues. Indeed, gross margins were down 400 basis points y/y.
Although I recognize that the majority of Marqeta's cost of goods sold consists of transaction processing expenses, including interchange fees associated with facilitating payment transactions, I would still expect to see some level of stable gross margins. And certainly not weakening as Marqeta's revenues scale higher.
With this perspective in mind, I question whether Marqeta is undergoing the right strategy of using its strong balance sheet to repurchase shares?
Let me put it in this manner, once we subtract Marqeta's stock-based compensation from its cash flow line, Marqeta's business isn't self-sufficient. Surely, the case needs to be made that Marqeta should first seek to become self-sufficient and send all its capital resources into that endeavor, rather than repurchasing shares?
The Bottom Line
As you can see from the analysis, there's very little ''positive news'' left in Marqeta, Inc. It is highly probable that most investors with weak hands who wished to exit this position have already sold.
Investors who are still holding Marqeta, Inc. stock are likely experiencing losses and will refuse to sell regardless of the price. Consequently, when there is a lack of sellers in a stock, any positive news can significantly boost its performance.
In summary, I am actively monitoring Marqeta, Inc. and will adopt a bullish stance once I observe signs that my thesis, indicating the stabilization of the business, is gaining momentum.
