Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fulcrum Therapeutics: FSHD Steadily Advancing In Phase 3, Optionality With SCD

Jonathan Faison profile picture
Jonathan Faison
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Crisis of confidence in prior management (related to full clinical hold in February for FTX-6058 in SCD) led to currently cheap valuation.
  • New CEO (appointed mid May) sold prior companies to Pfizer and Sobi.
  • Primary endpoint for losmapimod in FSHD of RWS (reachable workspace) has been validated by the FDA, while prospect for effective oral pill in sickle cell disease offers investors significant optionality.
  • Key risks include inability to reach agreement with FDA for SCD program (discontinuation) and phase 3 failure in FSHD.
  • FULC is a speculative buy. This year we can expect completion of enrollment for FSHD phase 3 trial and regulatory update for SCD.
  • ROTY Biotech Community members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Physiotherapist with disabled person

24K-Production

Shares of small molecule developer Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) have lost more than 80% of their value since the IPO was priced at $19 in August 2021. Year to date performance is negative 50% after FTX-6058 for sickle cell disease was placed on full

Take a 2 Week Free Trial and Join 500+ biotech investors and traders in the ROTY Biotech Community!

  • Participate in a Live Chat where members generously share due diligence, top holdings and genuinely wish to see each other profit.
  • Get access to JF's highest conviction ideas, trades & updates for model portfolios, personal DCA account and all my archives for DD purposes
  • Trade to Live, NOT Live to Trade philosophy (low maintenance, follow our thesis and make changes to positions only as merited)
  • Multiple 2023 setups on radar currently trading at attractive valuations





This article was written by

Jonathan Faison profile picture
Jonathan Faison
16.79K Followers
Community of Biotech Investors Focused on Value & Clinical Momentum

Founder of 500+ member ROTY Biotech Community (try the 2-week free trial to see if it adds value for you). Quality over quantity- enjoy connecting with readers.





Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORIC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.