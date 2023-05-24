Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 1:21 PM ETKamada Ltd. (KMDA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.62K Followers

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Q1 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call May 24, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Ritchie - Investor Relations, LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Amir London - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Bautz - Zacks Small Cap Research

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Kamada Ltd. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Brian Ritchie with LifeSci Advisors. Thank you. You may begin.

Brian Ritchie

Thank you. This is Brian Ritchie with LifeSci Advisors. Thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me from Kamada is Amir London, Chief Executive Officer. Earlier today, Kamada announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. If you have not received this news release, please go to the Investors page of the company's website at www.kamada.com.

Before we begin, I would like to caution that comments made during this conference called by management will contain forward-looking statements that involves risks and uncertainties regarding the operations and future results of Kamada. I encourage you to review the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the company's Forms 20-F and 6-K, which identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Furthermore, the content of this conference call contains time sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of the live broadcast, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Kamada undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call.

With that said, it is

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.