Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 1:22 PM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.62K Followers

Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 24, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Rupe - SVP, IR

Tom Kingsbury - CEO

Jill Timm - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bob Drbul - Guggenheim Partners

Gabby Carbone - Deutsche Bank

Mark Altschwager - Baird

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Chuck Grom - Gordon Haskett

Paul Lejuez - Citigroup

Oliver Chen - Cowen

Operator

Hello and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Kohl's Corporation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Mark Rupe, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mark Rupe

Thank you. Certain statements made on this call, including projected financial results, and the Company's future initiatives are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Kohl's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those that are described in Item 1A in Kohl's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and as may be supplemented from time to time in Kohl's other filings with the SEC, all of which are expressly incorporated herein by reference.

Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohl's undertakes no obligation to update them. In addition, during this call, we may make reference to non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the investor presentation filed as an exhibit to our Form 8-K filed with the SEC and is available

