Spencer Platt

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has been a stock market star over the last five years. This success has been built on the company’s growth, and profitability over that time, with the company growing free cash flows and profits at staggering rates. Profitability is supportable, given structural issues impacting that industry, factors which will be in place for at least a decade. The company is trading at an attractive level, and is a good bet for the long-term.

A Stock Market Star

Over the last five years, Encore's share price has grown by more than 210% compared to over 58% for the S&P 500 (SPX), and nearly 53% for the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV), which tracks the Russell 3000. Factoring in dividends, Encore’s total shareholder return (TSR) for that period was more than 213% and over 65% for the iShares Russell 3000 ETF.

Source: Morningstar

A Copper Structural Deficit Should Push Copper Prices Up

In the last five years, Encore’s revenue has nearly doubled, compounding at 18.55% a year, from $1.8 billion in 2018 to $3 billion in 2022. According to Encore’s 2023 Proxy Statement, among its peer group, the median revenue was $2.3 billion, and the mean was $3.4 billion. In 1Q23, revenue was $660 million compared to $723 million in 1Q22. The question is whether Encore can, in the long run, continue the pattern of growth it has established.

It is a dangerous thing to pin one’s hopes of a business’ future performance purely on estimates of future demand. Demand is notoriously difficult to forecast, and subject to sudden changes. Supply, on the other hand, is much easier to forecast, because it tends to be more rigid and sources of supply are far more knowable. As a principle, we know that given declining supply and, assuming constant demand, prices will rise. Encore believes that demand will rise over time, and I think most experts believe that to be the case, but ignoring all that and just assuming constant demand, by establishing declining supply, we can bet on rising prices.

What we know is that copper supply faces structural deficits. This message has been drummed out by the CFOs of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) and Iamgold IAG, but perhaps the best study on this is a report by S&P Global that was published last July. The report estimated that supply will lag demand by 2035, with demand expected to rise from 25 million mt in 2022 to 50 million mt in 2035. S&P Global presented two scenarios, a “rocky-road” scenario, which simply extends current trends, and a “high-ambition” scenario, where supply growth is at its realistic limit. The report anticipates a 1.5 million mt deficit under the high-ambition scenario and a 9.9 million mt deficit under the rocky-road scenario. Regardless of the scenario, there is likely to be a historic deficit by 2035.

Source: S&P Global

Given this situation, recyclable copper will become more important in order to secure supply. With the transition to sustainable energy and electric vehicles growing, copper use intensity will rise, as renewable applications demand a higher intensity than non-renewables. This will place additional pressure on supply. Electric vehicles, for example, use as much as 10x more copper than internal combustion engine vehicles. Copper rods and cathodes will also be affected, which should help businesses such as Encore which has a copper rod mill and deep relationships with domestic suppliers. These factors essentially ensure that copper prices will rise, boosting Encore’s revenues and profits.

Data from the Copper Development Association reflects this message and shows that annual U.S. domestic copper production has declined between 2000 and 2020. Total primary supply, for example, has declined from 1.37 million st in 2000 to 900 million st in 2020.

Source: Copper Development Association

Supply is unlikely to increase markedly given the challenges faced by miners, especially regarding skills shortage, logistical problems, storage difficulties, and tightening availability of raw and finished material inputs. In short, expect Encore’s revenue to grow.

Astonishing Profitability

In the last five years, gross profitability, which scales gross profits by total assets, grew from 0.23 in 2018 to 0.55 in 2022, way past the 0.33 level for a stock’s attractiveness. Encore’s operating profit rose from $99.5 million in 2018 to $915 million in 2022, compounding at 55.85% a year. In 1Q23, operating income was $146 million, compared to $207 million. Meanwhile, operating profit margin rose from 7.72% in 2018 to 30.32% in 2022. In 1Q23, operating profit margin was 22.16% compared to 28.7% in 1Q22. Encore’s net income rose from $78.15 million in 2018 to $$717.84 million in 2022, compounding at 55.82% a year. In 1Q23, net income was $119.48 million compared to $161.53 million in 1Q22. Earnings per share (EPS) rose from $3.74 in 2018 to $36.91 in 2022, compounding at 58% a year. In 1Q23, EPS was $6.50 compared to $7.96 in 1Q22. The peer group median EPS was $2.76, and the mean was $4.41. Encore’s EBITDA rose from $118.46 million in 2018 to $951.49 million in 2022, compounding at 51.69% a year. The peer group median EBITDA was $354 million, while the mean was $445 million. In 1Q23, EBITDA was $163.35 million compared to $213.961 million in 1Q22.

The value of a business is determined by the present value of its cash flows, and over the last five years, Encore has certainly grown its value, with free cash flow (FCF) rising from $55.41 million in 2018 to $540.53 million in 2022, compounding at 57.7% a year. In the trailing twelve months (TTM), FCF was $549.97 million. Future corporate value is driven by return on invested capital (ROIC), with ROIC rising from 17.6% in 2018 to 82.8% in 2022. In the TTM period, ROIC was 75.5%.

Source: Company Filings and Company Calculations

Profitability is Supportable

Competition is for losers, said Peter Thiel. The competitive landscape favors Encore, and therefore, supports a high degree of profitability. As we observed in the previous section, we should expect a structural deficit in copper in the coming decade. Already, the supply of copper rods and cathodes is tight. The industry faces challenges in securing supply of raw materials. Just 6% of global cathode production comes from the U.S., with 11 domestic copper rod mills, of which Encore’s has operated for 25 years. Mining suppliers face logistical, skills and storage challenges, and with prices having fallen from their pandemic highs, the incentives to expand production have actually declined, once again boosting the case for higher prices, revenue and profits.

Source: FRED

We should also add that Encore is at an advantage because it can accept material inputs in different shapes and forms, and because it can fabricate its own rods and plastic compounds. This means that its margins can remain elevated.

Valuation

Encore is attractively priced compared to the market, with very attractive profitability, and FCF available at attractive prices. Encore’s price/earnings (P/E) multiple is 4.62, compared to 24.27 for the S&P 500. We have seen that the company’s gross profitability, at 0.56, is very attractive. In addition, the firm has an FCF yield of 25.23% compared to an FCF yield of 2.7% for the 2000 largest companies in the United States, as calculated by New Constructs.

Conclusions

Encore has established itself as a stock market star, handily beating the stock market over the last five years. This success has been based on the company’s exceptional growth and profitability over that time. Given the structural factors impacting the industry, namely, a growing structural deficit, and wider supply constraints, Encore’s profitability is supportable over the next decade. Given the firm’s valuation, Encore is a highly attractive investment for long-term investors.