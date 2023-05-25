Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 116: $11,600 Allocated, $972.46 In Projected Dividends

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Another full-filled week has gone by, and optimism grew stronger as a possible deal on the debt ceiling gained traction. We also heard from Jerome Powell again, who indicated that inflation remains far above the Fed's objective and that rates may not have to rise as much due to credit conditions. The current CME FedWatch Tool shows that the probability of the Fed pausing rates is 82.6%. We may learn a bit more as the FOMC minutes will be released on 5/24/23, and we get some additional data points throughout the week, including new home sales, pending home sales, several Fed speeches, and PCE data. Overall the market had a good week as the S&P 500 increased by 1.65% and the Nasdaq gained 2.95%. Anything can happen, and until we get clarity around rates, I am not expecting any major moves to the upside.

After 116 weeks and $11,600 allocated, the balance of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is $11,420.92. The account is down -$179.08 or -1.54% on invested capital as it regained some ground from last week. In the third week of May, I generated $25.50 in dividend income, bringing 2023's total dividend income generated to $332.60. In week 116, I added to my new position, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), which I started last week, and added to Verizon (VZ), and Enbridge (ENB). At the end of week 116, my projected annual dividend income increased by $9.25 or 0.96% to $972.46, which is a forward yield of 8.51%.

I allocate capital toward big tech, funds, dividends, and growth outside of my retirement accounts. These are not my only investments, but I did open a separate account, so I could easily track and document this series. I intentionally created broad diversification throughout the Dividend Harvesting portfolio so I could benefit from sector rotations and mitigate my downside risk. Investors who are too exposed to growth companies or large-cap tech have gotten crushed as the investment landscape changes. On the growth and tech side of my investments, I'm feeling the pain as some of my favorite companies, including Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta Platforms (META), have been taken to the woodshed.

I'm going to address a question that continues to surface. I'm not trying to beat the market with this portfolio. I love index funds and am invested in several index funds. I love dividend investing due to the stream of cash flow it generates. I don't want 100% of my assets outside of real estate tied to an S&P index fund. I have created a personal investment strategy that works to achieve my investment goals, and having a stream of income generated from dividends is part of my investment strategy. Low-cost index funds are one of the best investments anyone can make in my opinion, and the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is not meant to be a substitute for an index fund. I have read many questions about dividend investing and wanted to start a portfolio from the ground up and document its progress to disprove many misconceptions, including that you need a large amount of seed capital to make dividend investing work for you.

This series has never been about hitting a target yield, generating a certain amount of profit, or beating the market. I had two specific goals with this series. The first was to create a blueprint for constructing a dividend portfolio by documenting the journey starting from the beginning. The second goal was to illustrate how allocating capital each week toward investing, regardless of the amount, would be beneficial in the long run.

Too many people are under the illusion that you need tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands to benefit from investing. Instead of using my real dividend portfolio as an example, I decided to start a new account, fund it with $100, and add $100 weekly, providing a step-by-step guide to dividend investing. This methodology doesn't have to be used for dividend investing, and it could be as simple as an S&P index fund or a Total Market fund. Hopefully, this series is inspiring people to invest in their future to attain financial freedom.

A Historical recap of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's investment principles

Investment Objectives

Income generation

Downside mitigation through diversification

Capital appreciation

Below are the fundamental rules I have put in place for this Portfolio:

Allocate $100 weekly to this Portfolio

Only invest in dividend-producing investments

No position can exceed 5% of the Portfolio

No sector can exceed 20% of the Portfolio

All dividends and distributions are to be reinvested

Below is a chart that extends from week 1 through the current week to illustrate the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's Progression

Blue line is my initial investment $100 in week 1, $1,000 in week 10, etc.

Red line is the account value at the end of each week

Yellow line is the annual dividend income the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio was projected to generate after that week's investments and dividends reinvested

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio dividend section

Here's how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $285.48 (29.36%)

ETFs $234.50 (24.11%)

REITs $204.25 (21%)

CEFs $170.85 (17.57%)

BDCs $77.19 (7.94%)

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off of them. I'm building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. In 2022, I collected $490.76 in dividend income from 533 dividends. In week 20 of 2023, I collected $25.50 in dividends, and in 2023 I generated $332.60 in dividend income. YTD, I have generated 67.77% of my 2022 dividend income from 246 dividends which is 46.15% of the dividends generated throughout 2022.

These dividends allow me to gain additional equity in my investments while increasing my future cash flow in down markets. This style of investing isn't for everyone, but if you're looking to generate consistent cash flow while mitigating downside risk, this method has worked for me. I'm hoping to collect around $1,000 in dividends in 2023, which will be reinvested.

April is over, and there is another month of data in my YoY comparison. My YoY stats are very encouraging as my dividend income in the month of April increased by $26.32 (886.2%) YoY in 2022, then by another 107% YoY in 2023. From a dollar perspective, my April dividend income grew by $26.32 in 2022 and another $31.34 in 2023. At this rate, April's dividend income in 2024 should be in the $90-$100 range.

I found a tool that can track and visualize my monthly and weekly dividend income. I plan on showing this graph rather than the full year as it's a better visualization than what I had created. I really enjoy the payout calculator feature as this allows me to see my estimated monthly and weekly income and view every dividend rolling in in one place. In the final two weeks of May, there are roughly 20 dividends rolling in, and then it's off to the summer months. I think this graphic is going to get very interesting down the road as the portfolio continues to be built out.

The Dividend Tracker

I changed this graphic a bit, so please let me know what you think. I have broken this into two sections, positions not generating at least one share per year through its dividend and positions that are. In the section for the positions that are, I have shaded it green and added how many shares annually are being generated and the new future dividend income those new shares will generate. There are currently 21 positions generating at least one new share annually from their dividends, and the new annual dividend income being generated from these shares is $61.64. Looking at this chart, ENB, Altria Group (MO), and the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) are the most likely candidates to have capital allocated to them.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Composition

Many of the readers have asked if I could break down the individual positions within these sectors. I created pie charts for each individual sector and have illustrated how much each position represents of that sector of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio. Since I only have one position in Food & Staple Retailing and Industrials, I did not make a chart for those. 3M (MMM) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) represent 100% of those sectors. The charts will follow the normal portfolio total I have constructed. Please keep the ideas coming, as I am happy to add as much detail to this series as I can.

ETFs are starting to get closer to the 20% threshold, but in week 116, ETFs still remained the largest section of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's composition. Individual equities make up 41.45% of the portfolio and generate 29.36% of the dividend income, while exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), closed-end funds ("CEFs"), real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), business development companies ("BDCs"), and exchange-traded notes ("ETNs") represent 58.55% of the portfolio and generate 70.64% of the dividend income.

I have a 20% maximum sector weight, so when a singular sector gets close to that level, I make sure capital is allocated away from that area to balance things out. This is the first time I have exceeded 20% in a single sector of the portfolio. I will be allocating capital away from ETFs for a while to get this sector under 20%.

Industry Investment Portfolio Total % of Portfolio ETFs $2,330.76 $11,420.92 20.41% REIT $2,055.64 $11,420.92 18.00% Closed End Funds $1,591.75 $11,420.92 13.94% Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels $1,192.34 $11,420.92 10.44% Financials $848.83 $11,420.92 7.43% Communication Services $732.51 $11,420.92 6.41% Consumer Staples $707.56 $11,420.92 6.20% BDC $706.44 $11,420.92 6.19% Utility $299.67 $11,420.92 2.62% Technology $242.45 $11,420.92 2.12% Pharmaceuticals $222.69 $11,420.92 1.95% Industrials $204.00 $11,420.92 1.79% Food & Staple Retailing $191.03 $11,420.92 1.67% Independent Power & Renewable Electricity Producers $92.63 $11,420.92 0.81% Cash $2.63 $11,420.92 0.02% Click to enlarge

In week 116, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) was dethroned as the largest position by VZ. I am expecting VZ and ENB to continue growing within the portfolio as I am focused on adding to those positions and getting them to generate at least one share per year from their dividends. I think this chart is going to look a bit different by the end of summer.

Week 116 additions

In week 116, I added to my positions in:

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)

Verizon (VZ)

Enbridge (ENB)

Truist Financial Corporation

I wrote a dedicated article on TFC (can be read here) and found the company interesting. TFC is a strong regional bank that saw its share price decline drastically since March. Shares of TFC are still generating a 7% yield, and its book value is $41.82. TFC is trading for $29.70, and I think it's an opportunity for both capital appreciation and generating strong income.

Verizon

VZ is having a bad year, and I am buying into weakness. VZ has declined -26.58% over the past year, and its yield has jumped to 7.24%. VZ has increased its dividend annually for the past 18 years, and I am looking at this as an opportunity to buy into a downtrend.

Enbridge

ENB is one of my favorite energy infrastructure companies, and it's been a true dividend growth story. ENB has delivered 28 years of annual dividend growth with a 10% CAGR since 1995. Oil and gas aren't going away anytime soon, and pipeline companies have an additional moat as new projects are hard to come by, and new competitors in the space are almost nonexistent.

Week 117 Gameplan

In week 117, I am planning on adding a new position to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, and possibly adding to ENB and VZ.

Conclusion

I am closing in on the $1,000 in annual dividend income milestone, and the next milestone will be generating $100 per month in dividend income. Regardless of price fluctuations and the overall balance of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio flowing in and out of positive territory, the dividend income continues to be generated each week. I am not trying to beat the market, or deliver a certain amount of capital appreciation. My goal has always been to create a dividend portfolio from scratch that can deliver dependable dividend income no matter what economic uncertainties or market dynamics arise. Week 120 is creeping up on me, so please leave all your suggestions below, as I will be adding a position from the reading suggestions. Thanks for reading, and I will try to respond to as many comments as I can.