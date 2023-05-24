Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

OneWater Marine: Guidance And The Electric Boat Market Imply Undervaluation

May 24, 2023 3:10 PM ETOneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW)
Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
168 Followers

Summary

  • OneWater Marine is one of the largest marine products retail distribution companies in the United States.
  • I believe that the numbers delivered for the year 2023 are beneficial. Management is expected to deliver an EBITDA of close to $200-$225 million and EPS close to $7.5-$8.
  • The expertise of management, the diversified product portfolio, previous acquisitions, and new motorized boats market growth could imply significant FCF generation in the coming years, in my view.

Bateau en papier fait de billets en dollars

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) expects 2023 EBITDA close to $200-$225 million and EPS close to $7.5-$8 per share. I also believe that the expertise of management could bring surprising FCF growth. Besides, further investments in the global electric boat market, which

Source: PowerPoint Presentation

PowerPoint Presentation

Source: OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results

OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results

Source: OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results

OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results

Source: onewatermarine.com

onewatermarine.com

Source: onewatermarine.com

onewatermarine.com

Source: Ycharts

YCharts

Source: DCF Model

DCF Model

Source: Ycharts

YCharts

Source: DCF Model

DCF Model

This article was written by

Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
168 Followers
I am an ex-trader. Used to work for a large investment bank, I do growth stocks, and I live out of my investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ONEW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.