Carsten Koall

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) continues to pop on positive vaccine news whether related to sales numbers or Covid infections around the globe. The biotech is struggling to figure out how to make the vaccine sales profitable while the company burns a ton of cash. My investment thesis remains ultra Bearish on the stock due to the historical cash issues and knowledge the Covid vaccine demand is set to wane.

Source: Finviz

Q1 Cash Burn

Novavax initially rallied on what appeared very positive guidance for 2023 revenues when the company reported a few weeks back. The biotech guided to revenues of $1.4 to $1.6 billion for the year.

The stock gave back a lot of initial gains due to these key caveats in the Q1'23 earnings call. New CEO John Jacob was straightforward this sales target is based on potential orders as follows:

Outside of the US, we are pleased to report that we have secured approximately $800 million in potential APA orders for 2023.

The revenue estimates still appear a best case scenario as opposed to orders in hand. In addition, the $800 million from outside the U.S. appears much more related to prior purchase orders, and these orders are unlikely to repeat at these levels in following years with an estimated $1.3 billion of remaining APAs spread out over 2024 and 2025 leading to yearly declines ahead.

Novavax appears to confirm this scenario with the new plan to cut 25% of the global workforce and plans to cut operating expenses by 40% to 50% from 2022 levels. The company is now cutting a lot of the extra spending due to ramping up Covid vaccine development and sales during the pandemic fear period.

The biotech spent ~$1.7 billion on combined R&D and SG&A expenses during 2022, suggesting the goal is to cut annual expenses to below $1.0 billion in 2024. Novavax spent ~$360 million on operating expenses during Q1'23, leading to annual costs in the $1.4 billion range, which still amounts to the whole revenue target for the year.

Source: Novavax Q1'23 presentation

A 50% reduction from the 2022 spending levels would cut Q1 operating expenses to the $240 million range. Novavax has already cut approximately half of the goal without much improvement to the financials.

The biotech lost nearly $300 million during the last quarter and saw the cash balances plunge during the March quarter. The cash balance fell over $700 million to only $625 million. Novavax repaid over $300 million in convertible debt, but the company also burned $325 million from operations while spending another $24 million on capital projects and software.

Again, the cost reductions are a requirement of lower revenues and cash constraints, not necessarily a move to reach profitability. Analysts have cut revenue estimates for future years suggesting Novavax struggles to recapture the 2023 sales level and the cost restructuring appears a confirmation of this view. Also remember, the biotech doesn't even have the cash now to cover the Gavi lawsuit.

Covid Fears

The stock jumped about 6% based on news of a surge in Covid infections in China. The country faces a higher level of infections from new waves due to the excessive lockdowns restricting the infection rates over the last couple of years.

The problem here is that domestic biotechs don't sell Covid vaccines to China, and the issue is unlikely to repeat in the U.S. The company estimates a total global covid sales demand in the $15 billion range, with ~$7 billion in the U.S. based on 100 million doses.

Source: Novavax Q1'23 presentation

A lot of questions remain in how Novavax will capture a large portion of this market with Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) dominating the domestic market. Not to mention, our view worries that patients are far less willing to take Covid vaccines going forward due to misinformation on the effectiveness of the original vaccine and boosters.

The global sales estimates for Covid just appear far too aggressive as weary patients bypass additional doses. The biggest impact is likely reduced sales for Novavax as a vaccine provider outside the top 2 and potential risks with a failure to actually obtain FDA approvals for an updated Covid vaccine.

After all, these top 2 vaccine providers are in negotiations with the EU to cancel prior orders for up to 500 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for this year. The market appears interested in keeping the Novavax shot around as a protein-based option to the MRNA versions, but a company usually doesn't prosper when kept alive to provide an alternative versus having the vaccine in demand.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Novavax, Inc. slashing the workforce by 25%, and cutting operating expenses again is another sign of the difficult times ahead after the Covid APAs roll off. The biotech will become much leaner in the process, but Novavax will still have a massive operating structure, needing annual sales to top $1 billion in order to turn profitable.

Novavax, Inc. stock just has no appeal with the business burning cash and the company being a third wheel, at best, in the Covid vaccine realm. Investors should use any further rips in the stock to unload shares.