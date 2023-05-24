Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) Management Presents at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

May 24, 2023 2:18 PM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)
SA Transcripts
Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Transcript May 24, 2023 8:40 AM ET

Executives

Barry McCarthy - President and CEO

Analysts

Doug Anmuth - J.P. Morgan

Doug Anmuth

All right. We are going to go ahead and get started. I am Doug Anmuth, J.P. Morgan’s Internet analyst. I am very excited to have with us today Peloton’s President and CEO, Barry McCarthy. So Peloton provides nearly 7 million members with expert instruction, world-class content and the fitness industry’s leading music library to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere, at any stage in their fitness journey.

Peloton content can be accessed via the Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Guide, Row or the Peloton app and now has multiple membership tiers, which I am sure Barry will talk to us about.

Barry joined as CEO in February of 2022. He was previously CFO of Spotify from 2015 to 2020 and prior to that, CFO of Netflix from 1999 to 2010. He’s also been a consultant to TCV and on the Boards of a number of companies across the tech sector. So welcome, Barry.

Barry McCarthy

Thanks, Doug.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Doug Anmuth

All right. So kicking off, year -- in year two of your tenure as CEO, so how do you gauge Peloton’s turnaround progress so far?

Barry McCarthy

Well, let’s see, when I came in, in my very first communication to investors, I’d say, we had three priorities. One was fixed cash flow, which was badly broken. Second was talent density, because talent density is foundational to businesses, large and small. And the third was to reestablish growth.

So the good news is that, we have made tremendous progress on the cash flow front. Just to put it in perspective, in that first quarter of

