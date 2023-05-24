Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) Management Presents at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Transcript May 24, 2023 8:40 AM ET

Executives

Barry McCarthy - President and CEO

Analysts

Doug Anmuth - J.P. Morgan

Doug Anmuth

All right. We are going to go ahead and get started. I am Doug Anmuth, J.P. Morgan’s Internet analyst. I am very excited to have with us today Peloton’s President and CEO, Barry McCarthy. So Peloton provides nearly 7 million members with expert instruction, world-class content and the fitness industry’s leading music library to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere, at any stage in their fitness journey.

Peloton content can be accessed via the Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Guide, Row or the Peloton app and now has multiple membership tiers, which I am sure Barry will talk to us about.

Barry joined as CEO in February of 2022. He was previously CFO of Spotify from 2015 to 2020 and prior to that, CFO of Netflix from 1999 to 2010. He’s also been a consultant to TCV and on the Boards of a number of companies across the tech sector. So welcome, Barry.

Barry McCarthy

Thanks, Doug.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Doug Anmuth

All right. So kicking off, year -- in year two of your tenure as CEO, so how do you gauge Peloton’s turnaround progress so far?

Barry McCarthy

Well, let’s see, when I came in, in my very first communication to investors, I’d say, we had three priorities. One was fixed cash flow, which was badly broken. Second was talent density, because talent density is foundational to businesses, large and small. And the third was to reestablish growth.

So the good news is that, we have made tremendous progress on the cash flow front. Just to put it in perspective, in that first quarter of my tenure as CEO, the business lost $747 million in free cash flow. That is $2 million less than we had in revenue this past quarter.

So, and in that quarter, we reported negative cash flow of $55 million and we reaffirmed that we were on track to get the business cash flow breakeven at the end of the current fiscal year, which will be our Q4, which is the quarter we are currently in.

So check box on the first priority, talent density. We have turned over most of the executive team and there is a lot of terrific talent in the building today and we are executing much faster with greater precision as a result.

And because we have been successful with -- in addressing the first two priorities for the business, we are able to start focusing on growth and we called that turn in the ship. I think it was two quarters ago.

And the good news is, we have stopped talking about the viability of the business, which was very much in question and the question on everybody’s mind today rightly so is, okay, what’s the growth going to be? When are we going to see? Where is it coming from? How are you going to do that?

And in terms of where it’s coming from, I think, there were four priorities we had identified, most of them are new product related. But one of which was a Fitness-as-a-Service, which we spent a fair amount of time talking about.

We ended the last quarter with, I think, 47,000 subs. We saw a Q-over-Q growth of 70% in that category. We have a related product, which is certified pre-owned and that also is growing pretty quickly for us.

International is an area of growth. We will be talking more about that in quarters to come. It’s -- we are launched in the U.K., Germany, Australia, Canada. This past fiscal year, we have mostly focused our efforts on reducing the operating loss in those markets rather than leaning to growth.

We have made a tremendous amount of progress doing that, and in the upcoming fiscal year, we will be leaning back into growth mostly in existing markets and a few new markets in Western Europe enabled in part by the relaunch of the digital app.

Other areas of growth include corporate wellness and hospitality. Last quarter, we expanded our partnership with Hilton. We are 5,400 locations in the U.S. and we have pushed into Puerto Rico and some other new markets with them. I think that holds a lot of promise for us over the next few years and, yeah.

Doug Anmuth

All right. Let’s talk more about brand. I thought your comments in the 3Q letter were really interesting, just about some of the misperceptions around Peloton. So how will you get potential users to really appreciate the breadth of Peloton’s offerings?

Barry McCarthy

Well, let me answer it this way. Yesterday, we relaunched the brand. I think it comes on the heels of us having been able to attract super talented new CMO, Leslie Berland, who joined us from Twitter. So I’d like to say thank you, Elon.

The feeling inside the company is that, we have not done a very good job of helping new users understand what existing members already know. I am communicated anything about the passionate engagement of the community.

Mostly we protected this image of we are a product for white suburban house wives who are trying to stay fit for their husbands aside from the fact that you could hardly be more toned of, it represents almost nothing about the users on the platform today.

And so the -- if anybody has seen the new ads or when you see the new ads, we actually think it’s an authentic representation of who our users actually are and what they actually do on the platform.

So, mostly, we talk about ourselves even as if we are just a Bike company, but 38% of users last quarter didn’t use Peloton hardware in their workouts. 62% of them did engaged in -- were engaged on the platform, but not on a Bike. If you go to our gym…

Doug Anmuth

We have a pretty nice gym at Peloton big surprise.

Barry McCarthy

And you looked at one of the screens on one of our Treads or one of our Rows, as well as one of our Bikes, the visual imagery you see scrolling across the screen is someone on a Bike, like that’s just ludicrous, if you are on a Tread, why would you see somebody on a Bike, if you had a Row, why would you see something on Bike.

So it’s -- so we need to change the vocabulary that we use then the way sort of experience ourselves and kind of get beyond the historical success of the franchise, which was based on the Bike and become more representative of the behaviors we see on the platform today.

Doug Anmuth

Okay. Great. So the new brand, the ad efforts, they also tied to the digital app and a tiered pricing strategy…

Barry McCarthy

Yeah.

Doug Anmuth

… that you rolled out yesterday.

Barry McCarthy

Yeah. Yeah.

Doug Anmuth

So maybe you can talk about your goals for the digital product whether you think about it as on-ramp to hardware or strong standalone product or somewhere in between those two?

Barry McCarthy

The strength of the franchise is the content. That is the user experience. We have, look, the Bike is terrific. It was -- it’s the first stationary Bike I have ever been on that kind of felt like a road bike and that was a big accomplishment and I don’t mean to diminish it.

But isn’t the reason that people are passionate about the brand. They are passionate about the brand because of the content. There are many things that have been broken about the business that still remain to be fixed, but none of them relate to the content.

Doug Anmuth

Okay.

Barry McCarthy

So do I want to sell hardware or do I want people to be engaged in the content? I want to be engaged in the content. I wanted to subscribe. And if you want to consume the content on our platform, that will be a terrific experience and more power to you. But if you bought somebody else’s hardware, I’d be delighted to have you engaged in our content.

Integration won’t be quite as good. The user experience won’t be quite as compelling. But if you want a piece of the Magic Kingdom, I’d be delighted to sell it to you. So if you can afford a Mercedes, great, we will give you Mercedes. But if all you can afford is a Ford, then we would be delighted to sell you part of what we do as well and that will be the content. You will experience it on some kind of a mobile device. So it could be your iPad, why you are sitting on a NordicTrack treadmill or Bike and you can sync it via Bluetooth to our content go for it.

So how do I think broadly about the digital opportunity? I think of it is TAM expanding. Yeah, it’s an asset-light model, and yeah, the gross margins would be compelling, but it’s mostly about allowing users to consume the content wherever they are, whenever it’s convenient form. So if you want to take our content into a gym and do a strength work out or a stretch or meditate or ride a Bike or walk on a treadmill, we are delighted to have you do that.

And from our perspective, that’s a much better business model than us trying to negotiate with Equinox, even if they didn’t know in sales cycle or any other health club. So whether it’s in your home, whether you are outdoor exercising and you want to do a running work out with metal whoppers [ph] on a mobile device or if you want to use it in the health club, all that it can be enabled by digitally on a mobile device and magic we are selling is the content.

Doug Anmuth

How big of a part of the revenue acceleration and just the growth story in your view is digital? I guess when we think about, it’s about 8% of sub revenue today, obviously, much less of total revenue. Where could digital go as of the business?

Barry McCarthy

Well, I think in comparison to the All Access membership, it’s like 21%, something like that, if I am doing the math correctly. I think we finished last quarter with 3.1 million All Access members and off the top of my head, 850,000 something, 840,000, 850,000 app members.

We can get it to somewhere between 27% and 30% of the total. I think that would be fantastic over the foreseeable future. I can see my finance team and my IR team freaking out at the moment. But I don’t know if we had 4 million All Access members, 1.5 million something like that, so that would be like a double.

Doug Anmuth

What’s the foreseeable future?

Barry McCarthy

I don’t know, four years, five years? I am speaking about my aspiration for the business. Now look, we are just relaunching the digital app and so we will see whether there’s good, better, best, on-ramp using a free service that intentionally frustrates users, but gives them a taste of what it would be like to upgrade to various paid tiers of service, the most expensive of which unlocks for you our content on a hardware platform.

Doug Anmuth

Okay. Great. So let’s shift gears a little bit, talk about Fitness-as-a-Service and then also certified refurb. So those drove almost a quarter of hardware sales in 3Q, up from 19% in the December quarter. What are the early learnings here around those two products and especially around FaaS, just given how big of a priority that is?

Barry McCarthy

FaaS stands for -- is an acronym stands for Fitness-as-a-Service and it’s a rental program. It’s not a sale. And the -- so you rent from us a hardware platform could be new, could be certified pre-owned and then we are betting that you will stay long enough for us to earn an economic return on it.

And today we think the payback cycle is somewhere between 18 months and 19 months and if you stay longer than that we make more money. Our research shows us that about 62% of the volume we are doing is incremental. Those are people that have come to the platform, because they are able to rent and don’t have to make a financial commitment upfront.

So and the early demographic profile for those users looks like professional women who value the optionality and plenty of household income. They just don’t want to get a -- they have commitment issues. So given the underlying economics of it, it’s -- it makes a lot of sense for us economically to lean into it and continue to pursue it.

Now if you want to buy, I’d be delighted to sell you a used refurbished platform or something new. But I am also delighted to rent if over your expected life you are going to be profitable. So we are going to pursue both. Now if the incrementality was less than 50% it would be a suboptimal strategy for us to pursue and we would kill it. But so far, it looks very promising. So we are going to continue to lean into it.

Doug Anmuth

What’s the -- what do you think the awareness is of the rental program of Fitness-as-a-Service and then also certified pre-owned as well. How much airtime will those get in…

Barry McCarthy

Low, it…

Doug Anmuth

… new set of brand to bring?

Barry McCarthy

… single digits.

Doug Anmuth

Okay.

Barry McCarthy

We are moving away from advertising platforms to advertising the brand, generally, but a tagline at the end of a 30-second ad might be relate to one of the other Fitness-as-a-Service or service pre-owned or something else.

Doug Anmuth

And what’s the -- I guess what’s the message for how -- it’s hard to model this business, which you know, because look, a hardware sale obviously can be an outright sale, it can be a rental, those will...

Barry McCarthy

Yeah. Yeah. A lot of moving pieces.

Doug Anmuth

A lot of moving pieces. They look very different. Maybe you can just walk through a little bit of the financial impact there across rental and PCR, the pre-owned product?

Barry McCarthy

Let me just jump back for a moment. You mentioned I need brand awareness. I want to link this back to our discussion about the digital app. So the primary challenge in the digital app is the unaided brand awareness is 5%. So -- and the Net Promoter Score for it is 20% higher than our next highest rated piece of hardware.

So users absolutely love it and nobody in the room knows it exists four out of 100 do. So that’s the challenge. Yes, we need to increase awareness for it in order to be successful. Okay. Sorry for the digression. I digress.

Doug Anmuth

No. Not at all.

Barry McCarthy

You mentioned that there are many moving pieces in the model. Intentionally, because one of the learnings at Netflix was that, you win by having lots of dials to turn in order to fine-tune the performance of the business and you can never be exactly sure which one of those dials you are going to turn that’s going to drive performance and so you are only in trouble when you run out of dials.

So as long as you are clear about what your strategic priorities are and you are making the right resource allocation decisions, then it’s imperative that you have enough irons in the fire that even in the presence of uncertainty, you can deliver the performance you have committed to. So that’s the priority.

Doug Anmuth

Okay. Maybe shift gears, talk about Tread a little bit. Installed base of treadmills in the U.S. is at least 2x that of Bikes. How do you get Tread to have a bigger impact across the product portfolio?

Barry McCarthy

The most below product we have had seems to be a product I have never actually, well, I have seen it, but we have never been able to sell it and that’s the Tread+. And people who talk to me about Tread+, just go nuts for Tread+, which was a more expensive, heavier kind of industry, wasn’t -- isn’t the belt, it’s a slat machine that was subject to recall before I joined.

And the -- our regulatory agency, the CPSC, had just approved retrofit for the Tread+. It will enable us to bring that back to the marketplace. So one of the things that’s going to help accelerate, at least awareness of Tread will be the excitement around the comeback for the Tread+, which I hope will happen in the fall. We need to -- it hasn’t been manufactured for two years, so we need to set up the manufacturing line and whatnot. So thing one.

Thing two is, we need to get better at installing it. So that there’s kind of less friction and wide noise. When we variabilize the cost structure, we eliminated our own installation team. They were pretty good at installing Tread+ and contractors have been less good than installing it and that’s created a lot of friction for users, unfortunately. And I think we are now starting to get our arms around that, but it’s been a little bit of a headwind. And then some marketing challenge. So -- and then we…

Doug Anmuth

You.

Barry McCarthy

You don’t have a new marketing team and will take a slightly different approach.

Doug Anmuth

You mentioned -- I mean, obviously, a bigger product, the slat belt, of course, a more premium type of item. I know it’s still early, but is there any chance that it could -- that you could put this out at a cheaper price point than what it’s been in the past?

Barry McCarthy

No.

Doug Anmuth

Okay. Got it.

Barry McCarthy

Well, I mean, let’s just think about the economic environment we are in and what’s happened to cost over the last 12 months and we are -- it hasn’t -- we are not reengineering any of the parts. So it’s not like...

Doug Anmuth

It’s the same product.

Barry McCarthy

Yeah. I mean, as compared with COVID, the cost of getting it out of Taiwan and the United States has gone down, but everything else has gone up and it’s not like we have the benefit of writing an experience curve where we have dramatically increased the volumes we are shipping and so our average unit costs are falling because of the experience curve. So just for inflationary reasons alone. It’s -- and the fact that the BOM hasn’t changed, it means not likely to cost less.

Doug Anmuth

Okay. You hit on a little bit the CPSC, but I want to talk about some of the recent resolutions there. Maybe if you could give us an update on the very recent Bike recall and what you are learning there so far?

Barry McCarthy

Yeah. Well, let’s see there -- we have shipped 2,165,000 Bikes, 35 seatposts failed. That’s a pretty small fraction. The CPSC who is an agency federal agency created in 1972 to protect consumers against death and injury associated with product failures mandated a recall of the seatposts. So that was announced on the 11th, I think.

Most at risk are the majority of the 35 breaks occurred for people who were 5’11" or taller and 250 pounds or heavier. Of the 35 breaks, there have been, I think, 12 injuries and the most serious of which was a fractured wrist.

So our initial focus has been on shipping replacement seatposts. This is just for the Bike, by the way, not the Bike+. Shipping replacements seatpost to those larger, heavier members who are most at risk and we will have shipped those -- all of those by, I think, Wednesday of next week, if I am recalling correctly and if it’s not Wednesday, it’s shortly after that.

In total, we have had a request for just north of 0.5 million seatposts and which is significantly larger than we were expecting. I think we also and it is going to take us a while to work through the -- all of the requests.

Now the CPSC would like all of you if you have a Bike to just stop using it until you get a replacement seatpost. By the way, you are more likely to become a professional athlete or to be hit by lightning or to injure yourself in your bath when you are showering after you work out, then you are to have a broken seatpost, but -- so -- but they would like you to stop.

Doug Anmuth

So how do we think about the financial impact on the, you said the 0.5 million request that you have got and I know you took a reserve in the third quarter, I think, almost $8.5 million, certainly, with, I guess, some expectation that it could increase. I guess, did you account for that and leave room and gross margins, let’s say, for the June quarter?

Barry McCarthy

Well, I think because of the wording of the recall, more people have requested a seatpost than we were expecting and so there’s going to be a negative impact. I am uncertain what the size of it’s going to be at this point as compared with our financial expectations, probably, somewhere in the neighborhood of, I am going to give you a broad range, don’t freak, $10 million to $20 million of incremental costs, something like that over time, as we work our way through the backlog of seatposts, but hard to know.

Doug Anmuth

Okay. All right. Free cash flow.

Barry McCarthy

Yeah.

Doug Anmuth

Top priority, you highlighted the move toward breakeven. Can you be both free cash flow neutral and really positive what you are approaching and then continue to invest in these growth initiatives?

Barry McCarthy

Well, absent seatpost recalls and absent IP litigation settlement and some of the other white swan events, excuse me, that have been coming over the transom. I think so. We start modeling, says, that we can, it kind of depends on the on the size of the subscription revenue relative to hardware sales.

So part of the good news of the comeback in Peloton is that subscription revenue has been growing much faster than hardware sales and it has a much higher gross margin and it has different cash flow attributes, all of which are beneficial to the business.

So two quarters ago, I think, subscription revenue outpaced hardware by $30 million. Last quarter, it outpaced it by $100 million. I think that’s going to continue to widen and the greater the differential, the less pressure on working capital associated with the building of inventory and hardware sales.

So last quarter, I think, we had an inventory -- let’s call it, inventory liquidation benefit to cash flow on the order of $100 million. I think, in the current quarter, it’s cutting head mentioned that it would be in the order of $70 million. So it’s going to decrease overtime. If we didn’t have it today, the turnaround would have been harder, but we do. But I think we are growing into the cash flow attributes of the business nicely.

So I think the question is longer term, can you continue to actually grow the business and afford the capital cost of building inventory to support new growth and I think because of the balance of -- and so the short answer is we think so based on our modeling, but I guess, we will know when we get there.

Doug Anmuth

So now that you have taken out a lot of costs, several hundred million dollars from OpEx, for example, almost at free cash flow. I guess, how do you think about that 2x to 3x LTV to CAC and could it be time to open up a little bit more there as you focus on growth more?

Barry McCarthy

Let’s spend a minute talking about the theory behind the LTV to CAC just so that we are all on the same page. So LTV is lifetime value of the sub, which is basically the net present value of the gross profit associated with an individual subscriber. So gross profit meaning before marketing spend before OpEx, okay.

How much should you spend so question, how much did you spend acquiring a customer? Well, not more than their lifetime value. We are lifetime value is defined as the net present value of gross profit dollars from an individual sub. From your macroeconomics or your calculus that when marginal cost equals marginal revenue, you optimized your profit, right?

Okay, so from an acquisition perspective, as long as I spend up to the marginal lifetime value of a customer acquiring them, I am optimizing my profit. That’s a series of LTV to CAC, customer acquisition costs, marketing spend, which is total marketing divided by a number of new customers in an accounting period. It’s the way we ran Spotify. It’s the way we ran Netflix. It works super well.

We have arbitrarily picked a ratio of 2:1 to run our business. Now that still affords us the opportunity to spend up to 1:1 on a marginal acquisition, because the average is always going to be less than the marginal.

Would we spend down to 1.2:1 on some occasions or up to 3:1 some occasions? Sure. The model still works. The higher the LTV to CAC, the more profitable the business is going to be, but as long as your average is less than 1:1, then the unit economics of your business work and as long as the unit economics of your business work, then the macroeconomics of your business are going to work.

And conversely, if the unit economics don’t work, it doesn’t matter how fast you grow, you are just pumping money out the door and eventually you are going to face plant. So it is the single most important metric in the business.

Doug Anmuth

Okay. For 4Q, you guided to gross margins of 41%, suggests a step back on Connected Fitness gross margin. Can you just talk a little bit about the pressures there?

Barry McCarthy

I don’t really manage the business at that level. I understand what you are asking from a modeling perspective. But -- and in terms of margins on the hardware business, if we were able to live in somewhere between, I don’t know, minus 7%, plus 7% in gross margins, great, because we are going to make it up on the subscription.

Now the gross margin in any given quarter is about a couple of things. One is, how much promotional activity are we engaged in. Over holidays we engage in a lot, over Mother Day we engage in a lot throughout the quarters when there just isn’t a lot going on.

And then secondly it’s about the mix, because we have some products Bike+ that have very attractive margins and others like the Bike, which are less. So product mix in a given quarter, how many Treads we sell? How many Rows we sell?

We know what’s the ratio of Bike to Bike+ is about what’s driving small changes in the hardware margins in a particular quarter, that plus whether it’s a quarter in which we are heavily engaged in promotion or not.

Doug Anmuth

Okay. All right. We got through a lot when we are here next year, two years from now, what are we discussing?

Barry McCarthy

We are talking about the successful growth of the commercial business. We are talking about growth in international. We are talking about app would be my guess principally. And we will be talking less about FaaS and certified preowned maybe than we have so far today.

Doug Anmuth

Got it. Okay. Quick word association. You have done it before. First thing that comes to mind. Fitness-as-a-Service?

Barry McCarthy

Nothing.

Doug Anmuth

International growth?

Barry McCarthy

FaaS.

Doug Anmuth

Strength.

Barry McCarthy

Strength in FaaS growing category workouts we have.

Doug Anmuth

LTV to CAC?

Barry McCarthy

Yeah. 2:1.

Doug Anmuth

Digital app?

Barry McCarthy

You are going to be surprised how much TAM was unlocked by the digital.

Doug Anmuth

Peloton brand?

Barry McCarthy

Has skewed younger and grown digitally.

Doug Anmuth

Tread?

Barry McCarthy

Tread+.

Doug Anmuth

Content.

Barry McCarthy

More.

Doug Anmuth

Free cash flow.

Barry McCarthy

Yeah.

Doug Anmuth

And fitness anywhere?

Barry McCarthy

Yeah.

Doug Anmuth

All right. Good. Thank you.

Barry McCarthy

Thanks all.