Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Building Wealth With Public Storage: My High-Conviction Dividend Play

May 24, 2023 3:27 PM ETPublic Storage (PSA)EXR, LSI2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.15K Followers

Summary

  • Public Storage is a strong self-storage operator with consistent outperformance, a solid balance sheet, and an attractive dividend yield of 4.2%.
  • The company benefits from a highly fragmented market, strong brand recognition, and technological advantages, contributing to its success.
  • Despite economic headwinds, the self-storage industry maintains strong fundamentals, and PSA's valuation is attractive with a consensus price target indicating a 20% upside.
Boxes Stacked On Counter Inside A Public Storage Location

DNY59

Introduction

I started buying real estate investments in 2020. Since then, I have bought two REITs. Both of them are self-storage REITs. One of them is Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), which used to be the nation's largest operator before Extra Space

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.15K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSA, EXR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.