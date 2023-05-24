Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Automatic Data Processing: Solid Company But Overvalued Right Now

Financeflash Research profile picture
Financeflash Research
63 Followers

Summary

  • With barely a 2% increase from the same time last year, ADP's stock performance has been largely stable over the last years.
  • The company was trading noticeably expensively in recent years, with an average ten-year PE of 29.
  • Even with a guided EBIT growth of 10% to 12% and the lacking performance over the last year, the company remains too expensive in my opinion.

Two diverse businesswomen having a discussion to share ideas and plans while working together in an office

Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

Over the past year, Automatic Data Processing, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADP) stock performance has shown limited growth, registering a marginal increase of only 2% compared to the previous year. This, with the combination of ADP's high ten-year average PE of

Businesses of ADP

Businesses of ADP (marketscreener.com)

DCF ADP BEAR-Case

DCF ADP BEAR-Case (seekingalpha.com; ADP.com)

DCF ADP BULL-Case

DCF ADP BULL-Case (seekingalpha.com; ADP.com)

German Buy-Hold-Check investor. With a degree in both mechanical engineering and economics, I am able to understand, quantify, and interpret both the economics and (to some point) the technology of companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

