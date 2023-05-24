Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GLU: A High-Risk Strategy That May Be Uncomfortable For Some Yield Seekers

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The utility sector has long been a favorite of conservative investors due to its overall stability and high yields.
  • The market mania has driven down yields, but Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is still able to provide its investors with a positive real yield.
  • The fund's performance vs. iShares Global Utilities ETF has been mixed, which may be partly due to its very high leverage.
  • The distribution may not be sustainable, as the fund's assets declined last year, but it still brought in outside money.
  • The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is trading at a very attractive discount to net asset value, which helps offset some of the concerns.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Confident male engineer using a laptop in front of electric power station

SimonSkafar

For many years now, one of the most popular investments among investors seeking both safety and income has been utility stocks. This makes a great deal of sense as these companies tend to enjoy remarkably stable cash flows regardless of the

US CPI YOY

Trading Economics

GLU Asset Allocation

CEF Connect

GLU Top Ten Holdings

Gabelli Funds

GLU Historical Performance

Gabelli Funds

JXI Performance History

BlackRock iShares

GLU Dividend History

CEF Connect

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
13.75K Followers
In-depth Research on underfollowed dividend stocks with 7%+ yields
Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages. Power Hedge is neither a permabear nor a permabull. However, we believe that, given the current structural problems in the United States, the best investment opportunities may lie elsewhere in the world. The firm's strategy is primarily buy and hold, but will stray from that strategy on occasion. Our ideal holding period is forever, however we realize that both internal and external forces can impact an investment. For this reason, we believe that it is vital to keep a close eye on all of your investments. We do not believe in changing an investment based on short-term market swings.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends on the morning of May 24, 2023. Subscribers have had since that time to act upon it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.