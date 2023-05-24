Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Transcript

May 24, 2023 3:06 PM ETQorvo, Inc. (QRVO)
Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 24, 2023 8:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Bob Bruggeworth - President & Chief Executive Officer

Frank Stewart - President of Qorvo's Advanced Cellular Group

Doug DeLieto - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Harlan Sur - J.P. Morgan

Harlan Sur

Okay, good morning. Let’s go ahead and get started. Welcome to the third day of J.P. Morgan's 51st Annual Technology Media and Communications Conference. My name is Harlan Sur, Semiconductor and Semiconductor Capital Equipment Analyst for the team. Very pleased to have the team from Qorvo here with us today. We have Bob Bruggeworth, Chief Executive Officer; Frank Stewart, President of Qorvo's Advanced Cellular Group here with us today. It's been a pretty busy earnings season.

So I've asked Bob to kick us off with a brief overview of the company, summary of the March quarter results, June quarter outlook and profile for the year. So gentlemen, thank you for joining us today and let me turn it over to you.

Bob Bruggeworth

Good morning, everyone and thank you, Harlan, for inviting us. It's a pleasure to be here today. I do want to remind our audience that our safe harbor language that accompanies our press releases also applies to our comments today. I thought, first, maybe what I would do is just remind the group, it was about a year ago where we went from 2 product groups to 3; we had IDP and Mobile. And in IDP, there were 3 product lines that we moved into what's our CSG group. And that is we moved our WiFi, our automotive connectivity business, along with our SoC that did BLE, Zigbee, Thread and Matter; that's what went into CSG.

And then in the

