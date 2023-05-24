Scott Olson

Thesis

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is in an odd spot, being one of the few legacy companies from the days of huge mall anchor brick and mortar stores. They've managed to stay in business thus far, but will that continue?

In this article I'll explore some of the reasons that, despite their nice upward revenue curve, I suggest taking your capital elsewhere. JWN isn't a bad company, but they won't provide the same returns you can get in other places in the market in my view.

Company Overview

I think pretty much everyone knows Nordstrom, but let's talk a little about their current holdings. They've consolidated all of their reportable segments into just two: Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack.

Their main cash cow is the Nordstrom segment, comprised of the following:

Nordstrom.com website and mobile application

94 Nordstrom stores in the U.S. and six Nordstrom stores and seven Nordstrom Rack stores in Canada

Seven Nordstrom Locals and one ASOS | Nordstrom store

Nordstrom Rack, their off-price and clearance brand, is reported as the following:

NordstromRack.com website and mobile application

241 Nordstrom Rack stores in the U.S.

Two Last Chance clearance stores

However as of March 2023, they've begun winding down their Canadian holdings, and will discontinue all support for them by June. They didn't produce a huge amount of revenue for the company, but perhaps it's a harbinger of things to come.

Revenue

Data by YCharts

Nordstrom has done a very admirable job of increasing their revenue in a world increasingly dominated by e-commerce. It's surprising, and certainly a testament to their leadership and forethought.

Let's look at a little bit of a breakdown of their revenue sources, as provided by their 10-K:

Fiscal year 2022 2021 Nordstrom $10,279 $9,640 Nordstrom Rack $4,813 $4,762 Total net sales $15,092 $14,402 Net sales increase: Nordstrom 6.6 % 37.8 % Nordstrom Rack 1.1 % 41.7 % Total Company 4.8 % 39.1 % Digital sales as a % of total net sales 38 % 42 % Digital sales (decrease) increase (6 %) 7 % Nordstrom GMV increase 6.9 % 39.6 % Total Company GMV increase 5.0 % 40.3 % Click to enlarge

What I find interesting here is they're averaging about 40% of their net sales from the websites. This is the way they need to move if they want to survive, in my opinion. We've seen so many of these legacy giants go the way of the dinosaur in the digital age, and Nordstrom is as vulnerable as any of them.

Now they have good positioning with their brands. Nordstrom brand is seen as a higher end luxury type item, and the rack is seen as high end for low cost. Both of these brands strongly appeal to their intended customers, and are the reason they've been so successful for decades, and maintained that upward and to the right revenue curve.

Recently though we did see in 2019 their first failure to grow since the Great Recession (which barely impacted them), and their 2022 revenue has most certainly not recovered the curve. They're not scheduled to hit the $16B mark until 2028. Was COVID the beginning of the end for them?

During COVID these stores were closed, and digital sales increased. See the following chart from their 2020 10-K:

Fiscal year 2020 2019 2018 Nordstrom $6,997 $9,943 $10,299 Nordstrom Rack 3,360 5,189 5,181 Total net sales $10,357 $15,132 $15,480 Digital sales as % of total net sales 55% 33% 30% Click to enlarge

Now we can see their digital sales % jumped tremendously in 2020 as consumers shifted to online shopping. This is no surprise. But what's interesting is it was quite sticky, coming in at 40% average in the two years since, showing a nice increase from the previous 33%.

If this trend continues of consumers shifting online, and it will, then we have no choice but to believe their physical locations will suffer and continue to close - like they just begin closing all of the Canadian ones and the two closing in San Francisco.

Now, granted, San Francisco has dramatically changed for the worse in the last ten - fifteen years (I used to live in the Bay Area, and spent a lot of time there). But, it's still a fairly high end area. If a high end brand can't survive there then we should be skeptical about the future of their brick and mortar business.

Debt

Data by YCharts

Nordstrom took debt back just after the Great Recession, and they've just been kicking the can down the road since then. Their debt to equity ratio is slowly rising as well. I don't like this - I want to see companies paying down debt over time.

Their interest coverage is fairly high, coming in at 3.95x for the TTM, so they can service it. But it doesn't leave them a lot of runway and it's sucking up a significant amount of their capital.

Their debt is primarily fixed rate senior notes with interest rates under 5% (although a few are over). They come due between 2024 and 2044, so it's unlikely to cause them a problem any time soon - the real issue is the lack of maneuverability if they need capital.

Overall, the debt isn't the biggest problem.

Dividends

Data by YCharts

Now a bright spot for JWN is their dividend which they raised until 2016, held flat at $0.37 until COVID, cut it to zero, and recently brought back to $0.19.

I love to see dividend paying stocks, and they make up the bulk of my personal and my managed portfolios. Now in this particular case we see Nordstrom having a tough time keeping that dividend up. They were raising it every year until they stopped in 2016. I don't like that at all - I always want to see it raising.

Now cutting it in 2020 makes sense, but they're coming back to close to the same revenue they were in 2019 so only bringing back a $0.19 dividend speaks to concerns of the management over their continued profitability. Their EPS estimates going forward definitely support a much higher dividend.

Unless they increase the dividend right away, this concerns me.

Shares Outstanding

Data by YCharts

JWN actually does very well here, consistently buying back shares over time and returning value to shareholders. As of the last 10-K they still have hundreds of millions remaining on an approved buyback.

We repurchased 2.8M shares of our common stock for $62M in 2022 and had $438M remaining in share repurchase capacity as of January 28, 2023, compared with no share repurchases in 2021.

This is definitely a plus for Nordstrom and their shareholders.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Above is a chart of Macy's (M) and Nordstrom's EV/Revenue comparison. Nordstrom is a bit above Macy's (really their only comp), but Nordstrom has a better online business so it makes sense. They're at the low end of their valuation range, but this is probably appropriate given the climate for brick and mortar businesses, which still accounts for 60% of their revenue.

Overall I think their valuation is probably fair, and the drop over time probably is accounted for by investor pessimism over brick and mortar.

Conclusion

Now I do really, really like their upward revenue curve in the face of consumer headwinds. I also really like their conversion percentage to online sales, because that's the direction they really need to continue to push if they ever want to reclaim the aforementioned revenue curve.

What I don't like here is the debt hanging over their heads, and their poor dividend performance. Not bringing back the full dividend, despite having the earnings to support it, speaks to concerns over their continued profitability in my view.

I don't really see enough here to issue a buy recommendation, and I don't see them recovering their stock price any time soon unless they can make serious headway in transitioning to online sales. I think anyone that's currently underwater will likely remain underwater on those shares.

The issue isn't really that JWN is a bad company, because it isn't, the issue is that there are better places to invest that will provide a better return than Nordstrom will. And in the stock market, return is everything. I recommend selling this stock and putting your money elsewhere.