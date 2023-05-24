Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Braskem: Fade The M&A Optimism

May 24, 2023 4:27 PM ETBraskem S.A. (BAK)1 Comment
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.06K Followers

Summary

  • Adnoc has made a bid for Braskem for a sizeable premium to its pre-announcement trading price.
  • As attractive as the deal economics might seem, there are too many hurdles to overcome.
  • With the stock still embedding deal optimism despite the deteriorating fundamentals, I would steer clear.

Braskem factory in Bahia

Joa_Souza/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Braskem's (NYSE:BAK) stock popped earlier this month following a material fact disclosure that its controlling shareholder Novonor (formerly Odebrecht) had received a non-binding proposal from the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) to acquire a 100% stake

Chart
Data by YCharts

Global Operations Overview

Braskem

Alagoas Liability Overview

Braskem

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.06K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.