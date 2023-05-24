Fertnig/iStock via Getty Images

Discussing the escalating concerns from Target (NYSE:TGT) and other chain stores about how "shrinkage" is hitting profit margins.

Listen to Wall Street Breakfast on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

0:15 - Why is "shrinkage" a big concern now?

2:00 - Organized crime in the new sense

4:25 - Calls for more law enforcement

7:03 - Post-pandemic impact

9:15 - Self-checkout syndrome?

10:55 - Supply chain theft jumps

13:25 - What investors should watch

Transcript

Kim Khan: Welcome to Wall Street Breakfast Afternoon Edition. I'm your host, Kim Khan. Joining me is Editor Kevin Curran. And we're going to be talking about a latest problem that retailers are facing shrinkage. Kevin, why don't you just define that for us to start with?

Kevin Curran: Retail theft. So no references to George Costanza. But yeah, we're seeing an increasing level of retail theft as of late with it being more organized. And you'll see oftentimes in earnings call, which we have transcripts available for everybody, this constant refrain of shrink and it just basically means inventory that's gone without being paid for.

KK: And we've seen some big names talking about it, right, Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), yes, some of the biggest retailers with footprints all over the U.S., right?

KC: Yeah. Actually, it's interesting, because as a reporter, you're always skeptical of people using excuses like shrink or weather or different impacts if it's not reported in other earnings calls. For example, Kohl's (KSS) is even more impacted by weather than Target is when they have a similar geographical spread. But we have seen a lot of companies use the same excuse, which basically means it's probably not an excuse.

We saw BJ's (BJ), for example, recently say, this is a real thing. Whether or not people believe it, this is a real thing. It was an exact quote. We also saw Walmart talk about it. And Target with the largest impact, but $500 million and the profitability hit, they're not making excuses. At that point they have to really be seeing a high level of retail theft that's hitting them in the bottom line significantly.

KK: Yeah, I was going to ask about that. So thanks for addressing it. I mean, sometimes we do hear about retailers saying, oh, it's too hot, then suddenly, it's too cold. And that's what keeping people away. But they are really hammering home the severity of this problem. And they're talking about the use of the term organized crime, and I guess we should kind of define it a little more specifically for people.

It's not really organized crime that we're thinking about when we think about the Godfather, or other movies like that. But it is organized to an extent that it's groups of criminals who are looking to shoplift and then sell that onwards in a kind of -- it's more of an extension of gang activity rather than actually like the mob that we used to be hearing about.

KC: Yeah, they're not chomping on cigars in the parking lots of Walmart, planning their next caper, but it is definitely organized in the sense that you see, for example, flash mobs of people going into a Foot Locker and kind of ransacking it of its goods, let's say, that was another retailer that called out the impact of retail theft.

Also, we're seeing it in terms of the types of items that are being stolen, which is leading many retailers in the National Retail Federation, for example, to cite the organization of the efforts. It's not food products that are being stolen from Walmart, so people can eat or sustain themselves. It's electronics, footwear, apparel, and different items that are being fenced on the Internet and/or in local communities as well. But yeah, just even the product spread of what's being taken leads law enforcement and the National Retail Federation, as I said, to implicate this as being organized into major rings.

KK: Yeah, you mentioned the fencing problem and the availability in places like Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (META) marketplace have indeed, given another avenue for these stolen goods to find their consumers as it were. We're also talking a lot about how law enforcement can get involved, or at least the retailers themselves are calling for stronger law enforcement action. Some of them are throwing up their hands and saying, "Look, we've tried our own security efforts and they're not working.

Anecdotally, there's problems with security guards, who are confronting and putting themselves in danger confronting shoplifters, and whether or not certain law enforcement or I guess local jurisdictional changes of what constitutes a felony versus misdemeanor, I believe that the $950 or more becomes a felony, of - but possession of less than that is a misdemeanor. There's a lot of calls for law enforcement to look at and for local communities to look at that again, right?

KC: Yeah. I'm somewhat biased on the son of a police officer, but it's been called out also by executives in terms of probably the most visible example is San Francisco, which Nordstrom (JWN) called out specifically in its recent executive commentary saying that it pulled out of the city closing two locations downtown due to changing dynamics in the city's governance.

And I spoke with some retail experts recently and they were saying that basically there's no social pressure anymore against stealing in some of these major locals and, in fact, there's no legal pressure now anymore either because people can, as you said, steal hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise and basically get away with it.

And that has a knock-on effect to raise prices for consumers, but also has a knock-on effect of -- probably you're seeing if you live in a major city that you can't get basically anything out of your local (CVS), Walgreens, et cetera, without it being locked up and needing to contact an attendant.

And the tags in major retailers are being beefed up in order to prevent loss of merchandise as well, which companies like Foot Locker (FL), investing significant amounts of money in order to just make sure that their items aren't stolen. But as I said, of course, that raises the price on everything, because that's a necessary investment to make at this point.

KK: You mentioned San Francisco, which has become a hot button city for the culture wars in many ways. But I will also point out that Walgreens pointed out that it was closing its San Francisco stores because of theft, but then kind of reined that back in a conference call at the start of this year, saying that maybe they cried wolf a little bit, and the extent of what they were seeing and that really theft had stabilized.

But as you point out about more law enforcement and more legislative action, according to The Marshall Project, there are 11 states currently considering legislation that would more harshly punish people caught stealing from stores with the intent to resell merchandise. So that's really kind of focusing on the more organized aspect that we've seen, which I guess isn't surprising.

KC: Yeah, I guess it comes down to the percentage of shrink, because I talked to a former executive at Macy's (M), and they were saying that in certain markets, you have to anticipate a 2%, 3% shrink rate. You'll get some items taken. It's just kind of a cost of having a floor plan where everything's laid out for consumers to serve themselves. We're not going back to counters in the Eastern Bloc, where you need to order things from the shop attendant for everything.

But it is a problem when it reaches over 4% or 5%, and you have to ask yourself what changed in the past decade, for example, that really led to this growing at such a rate. They were pointing to the pandemic. And basically, since the pandemic, it's shot up. I'm not exactly sure of the causes to why it's gone up so significantly, and maybe we can discuss this, if this is going to lead towards people investing more in e-commerce efforts and having less items available on store floors, because it's just easier to protect their goods, if they're delivering it rather than leaving it out for customers to take off of racks.

KK: That'd be interesting to see if they do invest in that. When you talk about why, maybe the pandemic, only anecdotally, I can speak. But you do -- I have found, especially in New York City, for example, so many doors in midtown area close, and they become just a kind of like a more emptier block. There's fewer people, there's less police presence, because there's fewer people, and then the stores that have survived the pandemic -- and that's going to be a lot of the bigger chains that had the ability to weather the storm -- they're getting targeted more and more.

KC: That's the problem, too. It's the stores that have the nice stuff that are getting targeted. I was looking at the breakdown that was interesting for me was, when you look at, for example, VF Corporation (VFC) had better than feared results, didn't really call out shrink. You had a couple of other retailers that had significant shrink. Urban Outfitters (URBN) didn't really see it, for example. At least they didn't call it out and they had better than feared results as well.

But Foot Locker, for example, said that they were hit significantly by the impact as did Target, BJ's, Walmart. It makes me wonder if it's just a bigger store plans that are getting hit more. We're living in cities, for example, maybe you see specific retailers getting hit more so. But it's interesting tact for investors to take as another variable that, I might really like this company. They have a popular product. But now I have to account for the fact that their profitability is going to be hit on the basis of merchandise going out the door that isn't being paid for.

KK: Exactly. I was looking through the comments section of your story, and not surprisingly, given the controversy of the topic and a lot of strong views. There's a lot of reactions and a lot of interesting insights. And one of them I noticed was about how these stores may have been a victim of their own advanced mindset when they go with kind of self-checkout systems and where it became just kind of common for people to scan their own items, walk out and with very little kind of oversight on them and that kind of changed the mindset. Do you think that had any impact?

KC: I think that's reasonable. Being a Jesuit educated person, you always go into these ethical dilemmas of would you do something if somebody was watching versus nobody's watching. And I guess if people are doing it at self-checkout, it kind of is like a gateway, maybe you're going to the grocery store and you say, I'm going to throw a little bit of gum in the bag and then move on and graduate your way up.

I do think it kind of falls apart when you see the organization of how this is happening that it's not people stealing from the self-checkout and putting a little bit of extra things in their bag. It's people coming in and taking entire racks of clothing and putting them into the car quite brazenly.

So, I think that maybe there is a level of that. But as I said, that would be down to the level of the 2% to 3% shrink that retailers anticipate versus the significant $500 million magnitude that Target is seeing on the basis of entire rows of electronics being transported out the back door.

KK: Yeah, I think you're right there. And we're also going to talk about other aspects of what companies face with shrinkage, such as employee theft, which is still a larger part than what they're facing with shoplifting and it's a very difficult problem for them.

And then also kind of moving on down the supply chain, I was looking at some data and from Cargo Net for 2022, and they were 1,778 supply chain risk events across the U.S. and Canada, what they call them. And that's basically theft off the supply chain. And it had a 17% year-over-year increase in the theft of at least one heavy commercial vehicle, such as a semi or semi-trailer, and a 20% year-over-year increase in the theft of cargo.

And we talked about organized crime and movies earlier. But that kind of reminds me of Goodfellas when they're just hijacking the truck and grabbing the shrimp and lobster. And in this case, it's actually kind of true, like a lot of the items that are being stolen are things like raw beef, poultry and pork that have seen really big price spikes recently, because of the inflation stemmed after the pandemic and because of supply chain disruptions. Another thing that they're also stealing apparently is computer graphics cards.

So it's interesting to see that now that the retailers are facing it on the front line, so to speak, but also, they're getting charged higher because the supply chain disruptions are happening, not just with what happened with getting goods to the retailers, but also with people ripping stuff off along the way.

KC: Yeah, I guess we have a bunch of Christopher Moltisanti is ripping off calmly trucking in New Jersey. But no, it's interesting we did see organized crime is willing to get involved into anything. And maybe that's more of an actual organized crime as we think of it like we saw, for example, in the avocado trade in Mexico in recent years with the cartel getting involved. We saw huge spikes in prices for chicken and eggs as of late with the avian flu breaking out.

So where there's an opportunity for prices to go up significantly speed, that'll draw the attention of nefarious actors, but I think that that's probably more in line with actual - I mean, carjackings is a step beyond retail theft. It's a kind of a -- hopefully, there's no jurisdictional blind eye towards the jacking of major interstate trucks.

KK: That's true. Is there anything else you wanted to point out for the story before we wrap up?

KC: I think overall, it's a variable that people need to look at in turn. And this is what I'm trying to report on, is which retailers have seen the highest levels of retail theft, and which retailers have been able to stabilize it without hurting their sales? We mentioned that Walgreens talked about crying wolf.

They actually said that they cried too much in January, and that they had stabilized theft levels and really brought it down. But as we said, they brought it down by making less products available, and maybe losing sales for people that are convenience focused and not looking to get a shop attendant to get their deodorant.

But in terms of the retail spread is that people are looking at, they need to keep in mind that, while a company might be making strides in profitability, if they haven't invested properly in preventing this type of shrink, or if they have specific geographical spread into jurisdictions that people think are not dealing with theft issues and are keeping stores open in a way that, for example, Nordstrom, Walmart and Target are not closing in certain jurisdictions that are problematic, you can expect to see profitability metrics wane.

So it's another variable that you're not looking at necessarily comparable sales, revenue and earnings per share. You're looking at what is the danger that we're losing significant amounts of money and guidance is going to be impacted by the fact that theft is now a new pandemic since the pandemic.

KK: Yeah, I think investors also have to keep in mind that any solutions on the legislative level or law enforcement deployment level are going to take some time. So in the meantime, retail investors might want to look into just what they've looked into before, is which company is handling a tough situation better.

KC: And also, which companies can deal with it to a degree. If you're dealing with a Walmart, for example, some theft is fine. BJ's with its razor thin margins, really took a hit. It has that subscription revenue base that helps buoy it, but it really can't deal with the significant amount of theft that it's seeing.

Walmart has enough that it can kind of deal with a certain level of theft and also has the grocery mix. It's not being impacted by that. So it's just more variables to consider. And as you said, the wheels of legislation move extremely slowly, and this is probably going to be something that they'll need to look at for the next year at least.

KK: Great. Thanks a lot for your time, Kevin, and thanks, everybody, for listening. Don't forget that you can read Kevin's story and all the great comments from the Seeking Alpha audience on our site seekingalpha.com. We'll also put a link in there, in the show notes. Thanks for listening.