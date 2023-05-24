Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shale Drilling Is Plunging, But Chesapeake Stock Still Seems Like A Good Bet

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.16K Followers

Summary

  • Shale drilling in the oil and natural gas patch has seen a significant recent plunge in activity based on Baker Hughes rig data.
  • Part of the reason behind the plunge is the decline in US natural gas prices due to a disruption in LNG exports. Chesapeake is directly affected due to its Haynesville acreage.
  • While the LNG export explanation is plausible, there seems to be more to it than that, given that oil drilling also plunged. It could be a sign of prime acreage preservation.
  • Chesapeake is also cutting drilling in line with the wider industry. Its seemingly ample prime drilling sites may hand Chesapeake a long-term win-win as one of the last drillers to maintain production, even as natural gas prices will likely rise on declining shale industry production.

Drilling Fracking Rig at Night

grandriver

Investment thesis: Chesapeake (NASDAQ:CHK) seems like a very obvious bet as the US competes for dominance of the global LNG market, on the back of rising shale gas production. Chesapeake's production is predominantly shale gas, while its Haynesville acreage directly

Chesapeake stock and other financial metrics

Seeking Alpha

US rig count Baker Hughes

US rig count (Trading Economics)

Chesapeake production by field, rigs decline, and production decline going forward

Chesapeake

US HH natural gas spot price

EIA

Chesapeake Marcellus acreage

Chesapeake

Chesapeake Heynesville acreage

Chesapeake

This article was written by

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.16K Followers
My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CHK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.