I have covered Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) twice in the last year, and the second time, I wrote that HRMY was up 40% since my first coverage, so I was looking for a good entry point. The stock is now down 40%, or 15% from my first coverage price, so let me see if this presents an opportunity.

Harmony has one asset approved and is also in the clinical stages of development. A second asset is in the preclinical stages. The lead asset is called pitolisant/Wakix, and it is approved for EDS (Excessive daytime sleepiness) or cataplexy (brief attacks of weakness on emotional arousal) in adult narcolepsy patients. Wakix was approved in 2019. It is still the only FDA-approved non-scheduled narcolepsy drug with a convenient, once-daily dosing. Two other molecules, Axsome's AXS-12 and Avadel's FT-218, were running through trials - FT218 was approved last year. There are 6 other FDA-approved narcolepsy drugs, but all are scheduled substances.

Wakix has been a very successful rare disease launch. In its latest earnings call, management said that in the 3 years since launch, cumulative revenue has crossed $1bn. As I have noted before, it was also one of the fastest launches, with IND in 2018 and approval in 2019. The company's next approval may come from idiopathic hypersomnia, or IH, which is now the lead program. The company is seeing strong momentum in patient enrollment in the Phase 3 INTUNE study. This has accelerated their timeline, and the company now anticipates "topline data in the fourth quarter of this year, about six months ahead of plan."

Their next program is Prader-Willi syndrome, where they announced positive Phase 2 data last year. They will have an end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA in late second quarter, and will finalize the plans for a proposed Phase 3 trial.

Their partner and original developer of pitolisant, Bioprojet, recently submitted an application in Europe for pediatric narcolepsy, after successfully completing a Phase 3 study. They received approval in March. The companies are now planning U.S. submissions in the pediatric setting, and also pediatric exclusivity.

The third program is myotonic dystrophy, or DM, where they are actively enrolling patients in a Phase 2 proof-a-concept study in adult patients. Top line data is expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

Here's a chart showing revenue growth over the quarters:

HRMY REVENUE (HRMY WEBSITE)

The first quarter usually has poorer revenues than other quarters, because of, as management described it, "typical Q1 headwinds from seasonal payer dynamics and their normalization of trade inventories during the quarter." So we need to compare Q1 of last year with this year, which shows a 40% growth. The company expects these figures to significantly improve once they get approval in IH and PWS.

Despite what looks like solid fundamentals, Harmony Bio has recently (March) been under attack from short seller Scorpion Capital. Starting with what is essentially an ad hominem attack on the company stemming from price gouging accusations against founder Jeff Aronin, Scorpion has called into question the safety of Wakix, and apparently alleged a kickback scheme in its sales efforts. The company, in its earnings call, went out of its way to commend its "prize winning" sales team, as a result, I am guessing, of this attack. The stock was down 30% on the attack, but has now recovered. Harmony defended itself, citing European pediatric approval as an added layer of scrutiny that it has successfully passed.

The most critical part of the attack was this:

On the commercial front, Scorpion argues the med's sales rely solely on a handful of physicians compensated via speaker programs that constitute a "blatant kickback scheme." The investor further contends off-label prescribing has allegedly driven 40% or more of Harmony's prescriptions.

At least two Wall Street analysts defended the stock. While Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill called the Scorpion report "low quality," Mizuho, while acknowledging that some of the report's arguments may warrant scrutiny, the report's language was "potentially misleading and inflated, perhaps even sensational in nature." I had a quick look, and the Scorpion Capital title itself is sensational:

The Latest Price-Gouging Ploy By The Grifter Who Inspired Convicted Felon Martin Shkreli, But This Time People Have Blood On Their Hands: A $175,000 Per Year Drug With Alarming Toxicity And A Trail Of Covered-Up Deaths And Injuries; No Efficacy; A Non-Existent Mechanism Of Action; Sham Patents; Based On Scam Clinical Trials In Places Like Russia And Turkey By A French Quack; Pushed Via False Advertising And A Vast Off-Label And Physician Kickback Scheme

On another note, Pilotisant's patents expire in 2028, and the molecule loses exclusivity, unless they can get it through the FDA. That will not leave it with a lot of time to make money from the pipeline indications.

Financials

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a market cap of $2.16bn and a cash balance of $392mn. This quarter's net revenue was $119mn. Research and Development expenses were $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. Sales and Marketing expenses were $22.6 million, and general and administrative expenses were $22.1 million. At that rate, and given their revenue, they have quite a long cash runway.

The company is heavily and almost exclusively smart money owned. Valor IV is the largest holder, followed by FMR. Insider transactions are all sales, and there are too many of them.

Bottom Line

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. is down a lot due to the Scorpion Capital short report, among other inconsequential things. Harmony Biosciences has a solid fundamental, and after over 3 years in the market, the allegations raised in the report do not merit serious consideration, because if safety was such a problem, we would have known in 3 years. I am therefore looking at the current Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. price as an opportunity, with the IH data and the next couple of earnings calls as catalysts.