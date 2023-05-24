Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SPYI: Superior To JEPI In Every Single Way

Austin Hankwitz profile picture
Austin Hankwitz
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF is a high-income exchange-traded fund that utilizes a unique covered call strategy while also owning all the securities inside the S&P 500 Index.
  • This approach allows the SPYI ETF to pay double-digit distribution percentages on an annual basis while utilizing the tax efficiency of S&P 500 Index Options.
  • These double-digit distribution percentages are paid out in the form of cash to shareholders on a monthly basis.
  • The Cash Flow Freaks members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Conceptual image of geometric pebbles

Richard Drury

Since debuting on the public markets in Q2 of 2020, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) has quickly become one of the most popular income-focused exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. Now, just three years later, the JEPI ETF's assets under

options chart

Yahoo Finance

comparison

SYPI Website

If you enjoyed this analysis, consider learning more about our subscription service, The Cash Flow Freaks.

We provide deep-dive fundamental research on relevant, headline-worthy companies published every week. From medium-term earnings and macroeconomic plays to long-term secular growth trend analysis – if your investment strategy is fundamentally-driven, you’ll find value in our work. We freakin' love cash flow. To learn more about our service, click here.

This article was written by

Austin Hankwitz profile picture
Austin Hankwitz
377 Followers
Curated financial analysis, news, & commentary to attack the investing day

Co-Host of Stock Market LIVE on Seeking Alpha 

Austin is a graduate from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor's in Finance. While at UT, he took courses focused on financial analysis and accounting, risk management, and equity research.

After graduation in 2018, he worked along side the CEO and SVP of Finance at Amedisys (AMED) to help grow the company's already 380,000 patient reach.

In 2020, Austin began creating short form personal finance and investing videos on TikTok. In 2021, he decided to pursue this passion full-time and is currently spending his time creating content, publishing thoughtful equity analysis, and advising fintech startups backed by Y-Combinator, Bessemer Venture Partner, Forerunner Ventures, Norwest Ventures, Upfront Ventures, and many more. 

Now, he shares his thoughtful equity analysis inside of his Seeking Alpha marketplace service "The Cash Flow Freaks by Austin Hankwitz." 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPYI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Austin Hankwitz is a writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.