Evergy: A Recession-Resistant Investment To Pick Up In A Market Correction

May 24, 2023 5:33 PM ETEvergy, Inc. (EVRG)AES, AESC, DTE, ES, ETR, PEG
Power Hedge
Summary

  • Evergy, Inc. is an electric utility that serves some of the largest cities in Kansas and Missouri.
  • Evergy should enjoy a strong customer base and stable cash flows in a challenging economic environment.
  • The company is positioned to deliver an average total annual return of 10% to 12% over the next two years.
  • The company boasts one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and a sustainable 4.17% yield.
  • The Evergy, Inc. stock price is currently a bit high, but we may see a correction in the near future that would provide an opportunity to buy in.
Restoring Power During Ice Storm

shaunl

Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) is a regulated electric utility serving most of Eastern Kansas and Western Missouri. This makes sense, considering that the company is the result of a merger between the Topeka, Kansas, and the Kansas City, Missouri, utilities back in 2018. In general, utility

EVRG 2022-Present Chart

Fidelity Investments

Evergy Service Territory

Evergy

EVRG OCF by TTM Period

Seeking Alpha

EVRG Customer Unemployment Rate vs. US Average

Evergy

EVRG EPS Guidance 2021 to 2025

Evergy Corporation

EVRG Dividend History

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

In-depth Research on underfollowed dividend stocks with 7%+ yields
Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages. Power Hedge is neither a permabear nor a permabull. However, we believe that, given the current structural problems in the United States, the best investment opportunities may lie elsewhere in the world. The firm's strategy is primarily buy and hold, but will stray from that strategy on occasion. Our ideal holding period is forever, however we realize that both internal and external forces can impact an investment. For this reason, we believe that it is vital to keep a close eye on all of your investments. We do not believe in changing an investment based on short-term market swings.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

