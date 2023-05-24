Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (PSHZF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.62K Followers

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:PSHZF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 24, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

William Ackman - CEO & Portfolio Manager

Bharath Alamanda - Investment Analyst

Anthony Massaro - Investment Analyst

Ryan Israel - Partner

Feroz Qayyum - Investment Analyst

Manning Feng - Investment Analyst

Charles Korn - Investment Analyst

Ben Hakim - Partner

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Welcome to the First Quarter 2023 Investor Call for Pershing Square [Operator Instructions]. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Mr. William Ackman, CEO and Portfolio Manager.

William Ackman

Thank you, operator. So welcome to the Q1 Pershing Square Investor Conference Call. I always told to remind you about our legal disclaimer, which is available on our website and actually, my understanding has been delivered to all participants. We're going to talk about companies in our portfolio. Some of these companies, we are on the Board of Directors. But in each case, we're going to give Pershing Square's point of view, I would say, not the official if you will, point of view of the company. These are our opinions about the businesses in which we have an investment.

We cannot, as usual, comment on Pershing Square Holdings, we're unable to answer those questions. We did receive a significant number of questions with a lot of overlap. We'll do our best to cover those when we discuss individual and the answers when we discuss individual companies in the portfolio.

With year-to-date, we've had positive performance anywhere between 3.3% and 4.7% depending upon the fund through last night's close. That's, I'd say, a meaningful underperformance relative to the S&P, our closest benchmark, which was up 8.7% year-to-date. We don't particularly focus on our returns relative to the S&P in the short term, but we do consider it to be an important benchmark over the

