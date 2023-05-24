IvelinRadkov/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

We wrote about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) back in March of this year when we were confident that the company would return to bottom-line growth in fiscal 2023. Management had already guided top-line growth of roughly 6% for the year not long before this, but everything changed in April when updated Q1 guidance was released by management accordingly.

In that release, management guided close to a 12% drop in the initial top-line estimate for Q1 ($59+ million) and that is what transpired in the quarter. The non-GAAP estimate of $0.08 per share met estimates for the quarter, but it was the top-line contraction that really spooked investors into liquidating their shares.

As we see from the chart below, the bearish trend really gained momentum to the downside on that April update as investors began to sell their holdings aggressively (heavy volume). Furthermore, investors who remain long AUDC should also take note of how the popular ADX trend-following indicator really spiked post that April update (illustrating a stronger bearish trend). Although this indicator should fall from its present ultra-high level, this by no means demonstrates that the bottom is in at this stage. In fact, the bearish divergence in the RSI momentum indicator illustrates that more volatility may be with us for some time in AUDC.

AudioCodes Technical Chart (StockCharts.com)

Q1 Trends

On the recent Q1 earnings report, the CFO gave updated fiscal 2023 guidance where sales are now expected to come in at roughly $250 million and non-GAAP diluted net income is predicted to be roughly $0.60 per share. These estimates are significant reductions on prior guidance, and the worrying trend is that downward revisions continue to be the order of the day in AudioCodes. As we can see below, analysts who follow this stock now have earmarked fiscal 2023 sales coming in at a lower $244 million. Suffice it to say, if this trend continues, we would expect the company's forward-looking earnings estimates as well as the share price to be affected adversely.

AUDC Consensus Sales Revisions (Seeking Alpha)

Therefore, in order to steady the ship and protect the income statement until macroeconomic uncertainty can begin to abate somewhat, management has begun to reduce the staff headcount in order to improve the company's cost position. Given that the market is able to digest the ramifications of this, it will be interesting to see if continued reduction of staff levels will force a bottom in the share price (as earnings revisions should stabilize somewhat as a result).

Value

The reason being is that from a fundamental value basis, AudioCodes certainly holds potential if a return to growth can be realized sooner rather than later. If we sideline for a moment the significant earnings contraction expected this year, AUDC shares still trade with a sales multiple of 1.05 and a book multiple of 1.51. Furthermore, the balance sheet is strong (where interest-bearing debt is in short supply) and the company continues to generate cash flow. Suffice it to say, as long as the company can continue to generate cash, it has the potential to add more value through sustained investment back into the company.

Growing Businesses

As we see below, for example, AudioCodes had some pretty significant growth triggers in multiple areas in its recent first quarter. Microsoft (MSFT) Teams' own users continue to grow, which is encouraging given AudioCodes' competitive pressures are not as elevated here as in other segments, plus the fact that there is ample runway for growth given Microsoft's 300+ million monthly users. Furthermore, the absence of order cancellations demonstrates what management has been saying with respect to the recent slowdown in that the backlog has actually been growing, be it with further out completion dates.

Live managed services continue to grow aggressively (60% growth rate in Q1) which is encouraging given its recurring income model. Furthermore, the strong potential is clearly evident in the conversational AI business, where we continue to see plenty of runway for growth.

AudioCodes Operational & Customer Highlights - Q1 (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, although AudioCodes must over the short-term cut back on some initiatives in order to steady the ship somewhat when one delves through the different segments of the company, it is evident that strong potential remains in this firm. Let's hope forward-looking sales & earnings revisions can steady down from here. We look forward to continued coverage.