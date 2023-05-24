Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AudioCodes: Ugly Forward-Looking EPS Estimates Continue To Derail The Stock Price

May 24, 2023 5:47 PM ETAudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)
Summary

  • AudioCodes announced much lower forward-looking guidance for fiscal 2023 on its Q1 earnings call.
  • The company is still profitable though and generating cash flow.
  • Shares may not bottom for some time in my view. Investors need to be patient before entering on the long side.

Price Value Scale Concept

IvelinRadkov/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

We wrote about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) back in March of this year when we were confident that the company would return to bottom-line growth in fiscal 2023. Management had already guided top-line growth of

AUDC Technicals

AudioCodes Technical Chart (StockCharts.com)

AUDC Consensus Revenues Revisions

AUDC Consensus Sales Revisions (Seeking Alpha)

AudioCodes Operational & Customer Highlights - Q1 - 2023

AudioCodes Operational & Customer Highlights - Q1 (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.58K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

