Capri Holdings And PVH - Buy Now Before Earnings Next Week

May 25, 2023 9:00 AM ETCapri Holdings Limited (CPRI), PVH4 Comments
Prati Management
Summary

  • Luxury remains strong as confirmed by blowout reports from European luxury companies. While the US is growing at a slower rate, this is more than offset by strength in other markets.
  • China's reopening rebound post-COVID lockdowns might be slower in aggregate than some expected, but it will also endure longer after 3 years of depressed Chinese consumption.
  • CPRI and PVH remain ridiculously cheap while investors and short sellers ignore clear positives. CPRI short interest has more than doubled since the end of January to 6,541,028 shares.
  • The CPRI CEO bought nearly $10 million in stock about two weeks prior to the end of the quarter, while the CFO also spent over $200,000 buying shares on the same day in the open market.
  • CPRI already lowered expectations significantly last quarter due to accelerated re-alignment of their US wholesale channel.
Next Wednesday, May 31, both Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI), and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report their respective fiscal quarterly earnings reports. Investors should note that Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), which trades at 4x the multiple of

Prati Management
Richard Prati has nearly 40 years of equity analysis and investment experience and spent nearly 20 years on Wall Street in various positions including the co-founding of American Technology Research and ultimately selling the company in 2008. Experience in public and private global equity analysis and investing. BS in Economics from Vanderbilt and MBA from the University of Rochester.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPRI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

