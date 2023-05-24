Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) tanked more than 10% in response to an announced merger, all while real estate investment trusts, or REITs, have fallen out of favor in recent times.

To see why shares reacted so aggressively in response to the announced acquisition of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (RTL) let us first take a look at the base case.

The Global Net Lease Business

Global Net Lease, Inc. owns 317 properties across North America and Europe, measuring about 40 million square feet and spanning about 140 tenants across dozens of industries. With a 98% occupancy rate and near 8-year WALT, 95% of contracts allowing for contractual rent increases, the business should be well-equipped to face the challenges imposed by higher interest rates.

If we look deeper into the portfolio, we see about 60% of the properties located in North America and the remainder in Europa, predominantly in the UK. Industrial and distribution properties make up just over half of the properties, although the company has a huge 40% office exposure as well. Some keynote tenants include FedEx, Whirlpool, ING, Penske, and Finnair, among others, while McLaren Automotive is actually the largest tenant.

For the year 2022, Global Net Lease, Inc. reported $379 million in revenues from tenants, down 3% on the year before, although up a percent in constant currency terms. The company actually posted a small GAAP loss due to interest expenses, depreciation expenses, and preferred stock dividends, with adjusted Funds From Operations, or FFO, reported flat at $173 million in dollar terms, or $1.67 per share.

The company has a $4.0 billion balance sheet, largely comprised of $3.6 billion in net real estate investments. The issue is that this is financed by a mere $1.4 billion equity position, resulting in a relatively small equity cushion. With book value equal to about $13 per share, shares have traded around the book value over the past year but have recently fallen below that at $10 per share.

That $3 per share discount to book value is equal to about $300 million in dollar terms (or a bit more). This suggests that the realistic value of these investments is not $3.6 billion, but rather $3.3 billion, with cap rates seen above 10%, due to the more intensive expenses related to some of these buildings, with the company not being GAAP profitable.

With dividends reported at $1.60 per share, investors have received a big double-digit yield, but it feels safe to say that perhaps focus on a reduction of leverage is better advised. After all, dividends are largely equal to reported FFO, leaving few cash flows for organic capital investments.

What Happened?

Still a $25 stock in 2015, shares of Global Net Lease have gradually fallen to $20 pre-pandemic, never fully recovered, to trade around the $15 mark post-pandemic as shares have fallen towards the $10 mark late in 2022 and now again in 2023.

Early in May, Global Net Lease, Inc. posted first quarter revenues of $94.3 million, down another 3% on the year before. A GAAP profit of five cents this period last year turned into a loss of six cents, with adjusted FFO down five cents to $0.38 per share, as these results are a little inspiring of course.

It is clear that escalations are not showing up in rental growth, despite some bolt-on deals, amidst modest currency headwinds. At the same time many costs, notably interest expenses, continue to creep up further.

The Deal

Amidst the own REIT facing real challenges, the company has announced a deal to acquire, better described as merger, The Necessity Retail REIT. The deal is rather complicated, as the deal is structured as an all-stock merger in which RTL is valued at $7.08 per share, marking a 35% premium.

Investors in GNL stand to own 45% of the shares post the deal, with 39% of shares going to shareholders of RTL (in an 0.670 exchange ratio) and 17% to the owners of the former external manager of RTL assets, with these activities now being internalized.

The Necessity Retail REIT is comprised of more than a thousand properties and is about 28 million square feet large, due to the nature that this portfolio consists of 90% of retail properties, with the average property size being far smaller compared to Global Net Lease of course. While retail is not an inspiring segment, it is this addition which reduces the office component of the portfolio to 20%, with straight-line rent in line with the own business in dollar terms.

The company sees a total of $75 million in synergies, which is a huge number. This number is comprised of a $21 million in merger synergies from public company costs savings and duplicated services, with $54 million in synergies seen from the internalization of asset and property management fees, among others.

The dividend will be reduced to $1.42 per share in connection to the deal, still very elevated of course as shares have fallen to $9 per share here. Shares are down more than a dollar, or more than a hundred million in dollar terms, as Global Net Lease investors come out a bit short, owning 45% of the stock while gross rent between both firms is similar.

And Now?

The reality is that Global Net Lease, Inc. shares look cheap, but that the move looks strange. Amidst a tough 2022, and with shares trading below book value, the choice to relentlessly focus on higher dividends feels odd. After all, if this is really a discount, Global Net Lease, Inc. investors are better served by lower dividends and share buybacks. The deal with The Necessity Retail REIT is very strong from a strategic point of view (other than to grow and reduce office exposure).

Given the challenged operations, the dismal environment for REITs, a still elevated dividend payout, and a merger in terms of great uncertainty, I see no reasons to get involved with Global Net Lease, Inc. at these levels.