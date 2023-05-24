Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

REITs Smacked Down

May 24, 2023 6:02 PM ETAHT, AMT, CCI, CIO, FSP, GNL, PW, RTL, SBAC, T, UNIT, VZ5 Comments
Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The sector got pounded hard today.
  • The biggest decliners fell over 10%.
  • Brief commentary on each stock.
  • Several losers. A few great contrarian picks, though.
  • The REIT Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

The View"s Sherri Shepherd Attends WWE Friday Night Smackdown

George Napolitano/Getty Images Entertainment

It's a beautiful day for investors looking for a sale, but carnage for everyone else.

My Purchase

I took the opportunity to add some cash to my portfolio and increase one of my positions:

Stock Trade Execution

Charles Schwab

Chart

OpenSignal.com

Chart

Seeking Alpha

Table

Seeking Alpha

Table

Author's Calculations, Excel

Chart

Seeking Alpha

Chart

Seeking Alpha

Chart

TIKR.com

Chart

TIKR.com

Quote

My Great Seeking Alpha Article

Dividend Chart

Seeking Alpha

Quote

My Great Seeking Alpha Article

Chart

Seeking Alpha

Chart

CIO Q1 2019 Presentation

Chart

YCharts

Chart

Seeking Alpha

It's time to try our service.

Don't make me write longer advertisements. I hate advertising. Read the reviews. See the happy customers. The customers who improved their investing. That's all the advertising any analyst should need.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
59.24K Followers
Leader of The REIT Forum
Get exclusive articles. Never sent public.
We post our portfolio for you. You also get real-time alerts on every trade we place. Our reasoning for placing a trade is explained in clear English. You can even see the exact trades with the images we include from our stock accounts. We don’t offer you several different “portfolios”, instead, we show you exactly what we own, when we bought it, and how we are doing in that position. We make it simple for investors to follow our strategy. 

You’ll find several reports on The REIT Forum that don’t get posted to the public side of Seeking Alpha. Many of our public reports are dramatically reduced versions of subscriber articles. If you enjoy our public articles, you’ll love the content we keep for subscribers.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMT, CCI, SBAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.