Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How I Built A $10 Million Dividend Portfolio With 13 World-Beater Blue Chips

May 26, 2023 7:45 AM ETAMP, AMZN, ASML, BAM, BAM:CA, CAT, CRM, KMLM, LOW, MA, NFLX, SBUX, SCHG, ZROZ7 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The debt ceiling crisis and the 2023 recession have created one of the craziest markets I and many investors have ever seen.
  • Bond yields are trading like crypto, and no one knows what interest rates or stocks will do next.
  • I recently helped a family friend named Greg, the greatest person I've ever met, rescue his glorious dreams to save millions of children.
  • By using 13 world-beater blue-chips, I helped Greg build a dividend growth portfolio that yields 4X more than the Nasdaq and is 80% likely to beat the Nasdaq over the next 50 years while suffering 50% smaller declines in bear markets.
  • This incredible income and wealth compounding dynamo will be harnessed for one of the greatest charities in the world, which saves the lives of young children in the lowest cost and most effective way possible. Find out how these 13 world-beater blue-chips could help Greg donate $35 billion to charity in the coming decades and save 10 million lives while showing you how to make your own financial dreams come true.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Business man, rich, millionaire, billionaire, with many banknote dollars money

Nattakorn Maneerat

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Wed, May 24th.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Smart people can make disastrously bad investing decisions.

Isaac Newton invented classical physics and calculus and then lost $25 million in the South Sea Bubble.

That

x

Dreamstime

x

Dall-E

x

Ycharts

x

Charlie Billo

x

Tradingview

x

Statista

x

Daily Shot

x

CNBC

x

Daily Shot

x

Daily Shot

x

Daily Shot

x

Ycharts

x

Wide Moat Research

x

Charlie Bilello

x

Vanguard

x

Ben Carlson

x

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Wide Moat Research

x

Dividend Kings ETF Tracker

x

Lazy Portfolio ETF

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Morningstar

x

Morningstar

x

Morningstar

x

Morningstar

x

Morningstar

x

Thelifeyoucansave

x

Thelifeyoucansave

x

GiveWell

x

GiveWell

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my correction watchlist

  • my $2.5 million family hedge fund 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
104.52K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, CAT, BAM, MA, ASML, LOW, SBUX, NFLX, CRM, AMP, KMLM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.