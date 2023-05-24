Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gartner: I Like The Business, But Not At This Price

May 24, 2023 6:56 PM ETGartner, Inc. (IT)
Gytis Zizys
  • The company is in a very interesting sector that will be in demand for a long time.
  • Everchanging technologies in the world will drive demand for their services if the company manages to keep up to date.
  • I can see long-term sustained double-digit growth, with really solid financials to support these assumptions.
  • However, it is slightly too expensive for me right now, and I will be patient.

Investment Thesis

After a very strong first quarter of the year, I wanted to take a look at Gartner’s (NYSE:IT) long-term prospects to see if the company is a good buy for a long-term

Q1 23 Results of Gartner

Q1 23 Results (Gartner Presentation Slides)

Revised Guidance of Gartner

Revised Guidance (Presentation Slides)

Conference Revenue growth pre-pandemic of Gartner

Conference Revenue growth pre-pandemic (2019 10-K )

Coverage Ratio of Gartner

Coverage Ratio (Own Calculations)

Current Ratio of Gartner

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE of Gartner

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

ROIC of Gartner

Return on invested capital (Own Calculations)

Margins of Gartner

Margins (Own Calculations)

UFCF of Gartner

UFCF (Own Calculations)

Intrinsic Valuation of Gartner

Intrinsic Valuation (Own Calculations)

Gytis Zizys
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

