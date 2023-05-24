Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Snowflake Q1: Weak Growth Outlook To Compress Lofty Valuation Multiple

May 24, 2023 6:20 PM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)DDOG, NET, CRWD, ZS1 Comment
Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
Summary

  • Despite decent Q1 FY2024 results, Snowflake Inc. management issued a disappointing forward guidance, indicating growth slowdown and margin compression in FY2024.
  • Due to the weakness in growth, Snowflake stock's over 20x of EV/Revenue in FY2024 is expected to be compressed accordingly.
  • I rate Snowflake Inc. stock neutral, considering that high-growth companies with rich valuations are vulnerable to any growth headwinds.

Neon CPU on a dark background in close-up

Ignatiev/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) tanked more than 10% aftermarket on May 24 as the management provided lower-than-expected Q2 and Full Year 2024 guidance, despite decent 1Q results. SNOW is a

1Q24 Presentation

1Q24 Presentation

1Q24 Presentation

1Q24 Presentation

The Company Model DB

The Company Model DB

The Company Model DB

The Company Model DB

1Q24 Presentation

1Q24 Presentation

Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P., CapitalIQ, J.P. Morgan estimates

Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P., CapitalIQ, J.P. Morgan estimates

I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund.

