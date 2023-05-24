BING-JHEN HONG

In not such a huge surprise, Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) reported blockbuster results for the April quarter in a good sign for chip stocks. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) remains poised to benefit from the AI trends driving the massive sales growth for Nvidia. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on AMD, with the company set to benefit from surging generative AI demand as new AI chips are launched as the year goes on.

Source: Finviz

Big NVIDIA Guidance

NVIDIA reported FQ1 revenues of $7.2 billion, beating analyst estimates by an impressive $0.7 billion. The big news was the guidance for July quarter revenues to absolutely crush estimates of only $7.1 billion.

The GPU company guided to FQ2'24 revenues of $11.0 billion to crush prior peak revenues of $8.3 billion in FQ1'23 and the prior year revenues of only $6.7 billion. Yes, Nvidia just guided to 64% growth only a few quarters after cutting estimates due to weak market demand.

The sales hot cake is apparently the new H100 product designed for generative AI functions. On the FQ1 '24 earnings release, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made the following statement regarding surging demand:

The computer industry is going through two simultaneous transitions — accelerated computing and generative AI. A trillion dollars of installed global data center infrastructure will transition from general purpose to accelerated computing as companies race to apply generative AI into every product, service and business process.

On top of the huge revenue beat, Nvidia is crucially guiding to a nice step up in gross margins in what was supposed to be a tough market. The company is now guiding to gross margins of 70%, up from prior peak levels of 67% during the prior peak revenue quarter of $8.3 billion. The higher gross margins are a good sign Nvidia is selling these chips at a premium price.

AMD Impacts

The good news is that AMD is unleashing a line of AI chips, including the important MI300 to compete with the generative AI chips from Nvidia. AMD has the following line-up outlined on the Q1 '23 earnings presentation.

Source: AMD Q1'23 presentation

The key product here is the MI300 set to compete with the H100 from NVIDIA. As highlighted on the J.P. Morgan Global Technology conference this week, the chip is seeing huge interest per Ruth Cotter, SVP Marketing (emphasis added):

And then on the MI300 front, we're very pleased with the customer engagement and momentum. And we had said that engagements are at 3x today, what they might have been even at the beginning of the year as you think about this AI inflection point in the market. And we're also happy with how MI250 has been progressing with Microsoft, in particular, as the sort of publicly announced customer for that product. And that's sort of setting things up very nicely for MI300.

Clearly, AMD is already seeing huge demand for the MI300 chip set for release in Q4 with claims for the product providing the industry's first data center chip that combines a CPU, GPU and memory into a single integrated design, delivering 8x more performance and 5x better efficiency for HPC and AI workloads. Prior to today, the company had downplayed the revenue opportunity this year outside of a supercomputer deployment.

Analysts have already come out calling for huge upside revenue potential from generative AI demand. AMD hardly has AI chips on the market already, yet Morgan Stanley just increased AI revenue for 2024 from $100 million to $400 million with the ability to hit $1.2 billion.

One has to really wonder if AMD doesn't have much more upside in 2024 after Nvidia just guided up FQ2 revenues by $4 billion alone. Considering the wild valuation of Nvidia heading into the earnings report, AMD remains the conservative way to play soaring AI demand and huge upside in chip spending in the years ahead.

Data by YCharts

As highlighted before, AMD was a cheap stock when beaten down in the last year. The chip company is set to earn $5 to $6 per year by 2024 or 2025 and AI demand has the potential to elevate this target.

Even in after-hours trading at $117, AMD trades below 20x an EPS target of $6 that might just be the base case for earnings in 2024.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AMD is poised to take advantage of the booming AI demand in the quarters ahead. The stock hit an all-time high of $164 back in late 2021, and Nvidia is soaring past the all-time high hit at the same time.

Investors should continue to use the current stock prices to buy AMD, though ideally investors loaded up on the stock when AMD traded below $80 for several months and already has a gain topping 50%.