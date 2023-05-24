sankai

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is a leading semiconductor distribution firm. Along with Arrow Electronics (ARW), Avnet is one of primary companies in the semiconductor supply chain channel.

Avnet had a couple of great years in 2021 and 2022 as boom conditions in the semiconductor industry led to record demand for distribution services while also supporting profit margins. However, the outlook has dimmed in 2023 as the chip industry has rapidly slowed down amid falling demand and mounting inventory levels.

That said, things aren't that bad for Avnet in particular yet; last quarter, for example, it reported year-over-year revenue growth, topping expectations of a small decline. Meanwhile, with shares selling around 5x earnings, there's potentially deep value here.

Avnet: An Incredibly Cheap Stock

The thing that jumps off the screen with Avnet is its outright cheapness on multiple valuation metrics.

Avnet is currently selling for 4.7x trailing GAAP earnings, and goes for 5.5x forward earnings. Avnet trades for a similar 5x EV/EBITDA. Shares sell at just 0.84x book value. And, incredibly enough, Avnet is going for less than 0.3x revenues.

Normally these are the sorts of numbers you'd expect to see from some company in a struggling or dying industry. Instead, Avnet distributes semiconductor materials, which by all accounts should be a growing market with tailwinds throughout the 2020s. Smart cars, internet of things, and artificial intelligence should all increase overall semiconductor usage tremendously, and as chip density goes up, Avnet should have more products to handle.

So what's going on here? Why are shares selling at such a rock bottom valuation despite the seeming positives? To be clear, I believe Avnet shares are too cheap and earn a buy rating today. That said, the valuation speaks for itself in terms of making the bulls case. So let's walk through the things that might give skeptics pause as it relates to the Avnet story.

Avnet Can Potentially Be Disintermediated

Avnet is a one-stop shop for semiconductor products and equipment. It distributes goods from dozens of suppliers, making it easy for customers to find and obtain everything they need from one source.

But, at the end of the day, you can make the argument that there is no need for a semiconductor distributor such as Avnet at all.

Indeed, the world's largest analog semiconductor company, Texas Instruments (TXN), reached that conclusion in 2019. From EPSNews, which covers electronics supply chains, we find this report:

Texas Instruments, a longtime supplier to Avnet Inc., will discontinue its relationship with the global distributor as of Dec. 31, 2020. TI’s products account for roughly 10 percent of Avnet’s sales, which reached $19.5 billion in fiscal 2019. TI notified Avnet of its decision on Oct. 1, citing the evolution of its channel strategy. TI has drastically changed its relationship with distributors since 2017. One Wall Street analyst reported TI has sent termination letters to six distributors worldwide.

It seems that as the largest player in the analog space, Texas Instruments, felt that it had sufficient market power to sell its own products to customers directly rather than giving part of the pie to a distributor.

To be fair, there aren't many semiconductor companies that have such a sway over the industry as Texas Instruments. It seems unlikely that there will be a mass defection from distributors to direct sales within semiconductors. However, TI's move, which hit Avnet for 10% of its sales, was a warning shot for companies like Avnet and likely has constrained pricing power as any attempts to take higher margins may lead more chip firms to follow Texas Instruments' lead.

More broadly, skeptics can point to the very low margins in the industry. Avnet has managed an average operating margin of just 3% or so over the past decade. While Avnet generates a ton of revenues, the actual amount of those transactions it gets to keep for itself is rather small.

Much Cheaper Than Historical Multiples

Avnet has always been a relatively cheap stock compared to the S&P 500. This is understandable given the concerns around the distribution model and the low margins that the business earns.

That said, prior to the pandemic, Avnet typically traded at closer to 9x EV/EBITDA and 10x earnings. Now, as you can see, the multiples are the lowest that they've been for the firm to date:

Data by YCharts

The counterargument to this is that Avnet is currently overearning and that earnings will decline as the current downturn in the semiconductor industry worsens. We've seen big drops in demand for graphics cards, memory, and CPUs, among other categories.

The interesting thing, though, is that the market isn't pricing in any sort of sustained downturn in semiconductor stocks as a whole. Indeed, rather surprisingly, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is up 29% year-to-date whereas Avnet is barely positive for the year:

Data by YCharts

My view is that this makes little sense. Semiconductors are unlikely to soar without seeing their distribution firms benefit as well.

Meanwhile, let's suppose that the semiconductor slowdown continues. Semiconductor stocks wouldn't hold their gains. It's odd seeing chip firms like NVIDIA (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) rally even as their earnings reports have not been particularly strong. Nvidia, for example, posted a 13% year-over-year decline in revenues in Q1 and yet shares are trading at all-time highs.

The flip side of that coin is that Avnet, here at 5x EV/EBITDA and 5x trailing earnings, already reflects a sizable slowdown in the semiconductor industry. If the semiconductor sector sees a further bust, Avnet shares probably wouldn't fall too far, given the low starting point.

And if the industry does return to growth in 2024, Avnet should see its valuation multiples expand sharply. In a world where companies like Nvidia suddenly turn the corner and return to robust growth, Avnet should see a substantial uplift as well. Just moving to, say, 8x earnings would drive more than 50% upside on Avnet stock.

I'd also point out that Avnet is a consistent repurchaser of its own shares:

Data by YCharts

Since 2010, Avnet has reduced its shares outstanding from more than 150 million to just 92 million today. Since the start of 2022, Avnet has repurchased roughly 8% of its outstanding stock; this is an aggressive capital return strategy. The company said in its latest conference call that the share repurchase program will continue:

"For the long term, we remain committed to our road map of delivering a reliable and increasing dividend and share repurchases to increase our shareholder value when we believe our shares are undervalued by the market, which continued to be the case in the third quarter."

With shares at this low of a starting multiple, Avnet seems well-positioned for a significant rerating if the semiconductor industry downturn isn't as bad as feared. And even if the semiconductor sector goes into a full-on bust, Avnet should be a much better way to get exposure than in the high-flying firms like Nvidia or AMD.