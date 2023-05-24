Mike Coppola

Introduction

Even though American Express (NYSE:AXP) has a well-known brand and a good business, the stock doesn't get a lot of attention. Usually, it only garners about two articles per month on Seeking Alpha. AXP is the type of stock that can provide good buying opportunities during downcycles, though, especially during recessions. I've only written one previous article on American Express stock. It was a warning article all the way back in 2018 titled "How Far Could American Express Fall?" That was a "sell" article in which I made the case that AXP was subject to deep drawdowns and investors likely avoid a big drawdown and then buy it back at a lower price. During the pandemic lows, AXP fell nearly -50% off its peak price and more than doubled the losses of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same time period.

Data by YCharts

Generally speaking, AXP has produced returns fairly similar to the S&P 500 over the past 5 or 6 years, and I expect it to do so over the next decade. But during downturns (especially during recessions) AXP's stock price tends to fall deeper than the index. This can create an opportunity for investors to buy AXP at a discount during these times and therefore achieve a better reward for what I consider roughly the same amount of risk. AXP came very close to my buy price in March 2020, falling about -50% off its highs when I was aiming to buy after a -60% decline. In this article, I am going to explain the thinking behind my buy prices and make some small adjustments to my strategy for potentially buying AXP during the next recession, which I think could be relatively close at hand.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

The first factor I examine with most stocks is their historical earnings cyclicality. This helps me determine what type of valuation technique I will use to analyze the stock. If a business has historical earnings patterns that fluctuate a lot, it isn't very useful to use earnings for valuations, and often a metric like the P/E ratio can send the exact wrong message to the potential investor. For example, imagine buying a stock with a P/E of 15, only to experience its earnings fall by -50% over the next year or so. That reduction in earnings means you really bought a 30 P/E stock, and it almost always means you will suffer a deep price drawdown that is often even more than the earnings drawdown is.

FAST Graphs

In the FAST Graph above, the dark green shaded area represents AXP's historical earnings per share. I have circled in red the years in which EPS growth was negative. There have been 5 such years during the past 20 years this has happened. The rough standard I use for determining earnings cyclicality is if earnings have fallen more than -50% during down years, then I consider it a deeply cyclical business and so therefore I don't use earnings to value the stock. AXP's 2008 and 2009 down years combined for a deeper than -50% drop, and 2020 also was slightly deeper than -50%. So, for me, AXP is a deeply cyclical business.

However, it's also important to note that it is a high-quality deep cyclical business. I judge this by how long earnings take to recover from downturns and whether the earnings and stock price are making higher highs each cycle. In AXP's case, all these things are true, so even though earnings fluctuate a lot, chances are the business will recover in a timely manner from downturns. These are the sorts of cyclical stocks we want to invest in with this strategy. The question is what price is reasonable to buy the stock if we can't really use earnings to value the stock?

American Express Stock's Historical Cyclicality

Once I've established that a stock is deeply cyclical, the next thing I examine is what its historical deep drawdowns have looked like. In most cases, I require there to be at least enough data to include two recessions.

Data by YCharts

As we can see in the drawdown chart above, with AXP, we are fortunate enough to have data going all the way back to 1973. What we see is that the stock has consistently been subject to deep drawdowns, especially during recessions. Below is a table that summarizes the approximate stats from the chart above.

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1973 21 months 10 years 75% 1983 12 months 2 years 47% 1987 6 months 2.5 years* 47% 1990 12 months 3 years 50% 1998 4 months 9 months 38% 2000 12 months 5.5 years 59% 2007 21 months 6 years 84% 2014 18 months 3 years 45% 2020 2 months 1 year 50% 2022 ? ? 32% (so far) Click to enlarge

Midcycle and shallow recession declines are generally around -45% declines off their peak, while bad recessions are deeper, usually -75% off their highs or deeper. This leaves us a pretty wide range to use to estimate an entry point for the stock, but during all the recessions since 1990, the stock has fallen at least -50% off its highs, so that seems like a reasonable entry point to use as a baseline. AXP has always recovered its old highs with 6 years of a decline starting except for the 1973 decline which took a decade to recover. I think expecting about a 5-year recovery for the stock is a reasonable expectation if we have a standard recession in the US. If a person bought after a -50% decline and it took 5 years to recover, it would be a 100% return or about a 15% CAGR. That's a pretty good risk/reward. A longer, 1970s-like recovery will still produce average returns even if not great.

Even though the past is a good guide for what to expect in the future, I still have a series of what I call "Impairment Tests" that I run, just to make sure something obvious hasn't changed for this potential downcycle. I'll share that next.

Impairment Tests

My cyclical impairment tests are tests that I frame as a series of questions.

Are revenues during this cyclical peak higher than the last one?

Revenues that are weaker than the previous cycle can be a sign that the business is shrinking, and therefore might not reach its old highs again.

Data by YCharts

Revenues are actually much higher for American Express and have always recovered in a timely manner after a downturn, so this looks fine.

Could the business have a hidden fatal flaw?

This rule typically applies to "new" business models, which often come along and try to convince us that the old rules no longer apply to them. It often takes a recession or two to truly test a business model, which is why I'm fairly strict about requiring these businesses to have survived and recovered from at least two previous downcycles. With some businesses, this can be obvious, but with others, not so much. American Express has been around for decades so it's unlikely there is a fatal flaw that wouldn't have been exposed by now.

Has American Express stock experienced a recent super-cycle?

Occasionally, stocks go through big super-cycles, valuations get thrown out the window by investors and the stock prices get bid up to crazy high levels. This can cause a problem for a strategy like mine that measures declines from peak prices because if the peak prices are ridiculously high, then a stock might fall -50% or more off its highs and still not exactly be a good value.

I don't have a clear way to identify super-cycles. It's kind of an "I'll know it when I see it" sort of thing. But my quick way to check is to look at a log-scale version of a long-term historical price chart. Super-cycles tend to show up pretty well on these charts without giving as many false positives as a normal long-term price chart might.

Data by YCharts

I don't see much evidence of a current supercycle, but we can see the 1990s one and how it took a decade to fully digest the 1995 to 2000 stock price rise.

Is management corrupt or incompetent?

I don't think there is any evidence of that.

How is the company's debt-to-equity compared to previous cycles?

This is a shorthand way I use to look at debt over time for the same company since different industries have different typical debt loads. If a company has higher debt-to-equity than in past cycles, it could delay or impede a price recovery.

Data by YCharts

Relative to history, it is quite low. I'm not sure how useful this metric is for a financial business like AXP, but I figured I would check it anyway just to see if something stood out as abnormal.

Has the price dropped enough to produce alpha in the past?

One of the underlying assumptions of the Deep Cycle strategy I'm using here is that if the market was willing to pay a certain price for a stock in the past, if similar conditions occur in the future, then it's reasonable to expect the market to pay that price in the future. This means that with this strategy generally what we aim for is for the stock price to recover its previous all-time highs, and that's usually the point at which we take profits. Because of this structure, if we know how far off its highs we plan to buy the stock, then we can know our eventual absolute return. What we don't know is how long it will take for the stock to recover. For that reason, it is important to look at how fast the stock has recovered in the past and how those returns compare to the S&P 500.

I shared the rough math on this already in that we would expect about a 15% CAGR within 5 years aiming if we aim to buy after a -50% drawdown, but let's look at a few historical -50% drawdowns to see how it would have done when the stock price recovered.

Data by YCharts

It would have done really well if purchased during the 2020 drawdown, which would have been right at the bottom, outperforming the S&P 500 by 2,500 basis points. (I missed this one because, given the risk at the time, I was aiming for a deep recession buy price that was -60% off the high).

Data by YCharts

Buying at -50% during the 2008 decline would have nearly tripled the return of the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

And buying after a -50% drawdown in 2001 would have quadrupled the return of the S&P 500. So, there is a pretty good history of getting better than market returns if one buys after a -50% drawdown.

Conclusion

If we manage to avoid a recession, or if we have a long stagflation period instead, investors probably won't get a chance to buy AXP at a price that will produce outsized returns compared to the S&P 500. However, if we do get a recession and continued bear market within the next 12 to 18 months, it is entirely possible that AXP will be available about -50% off its highs at some point, or a price below $100 per share, which is when I would start buying. My strategy will be to take a 1% weighted position at that point, and then if AXP takes one of its very deep price dives, I would add another 1% weighted position when it is -65% off its highs assuming I have the cash available. Since AXP is already more than -20% off its highs, even though the stock could easily fall more than -30% from here in a recession, it's likely the rest of the market would too, so I am rating the stock a "Hold" here or "Neutral" even though I do think there is significant downside risk over the near-term.