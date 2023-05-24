Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stantec: Good Prospects But Not An Attractive Entry Point

May 24, 2023 8:54 PM ETStantec Inc. (STN), STN:CA
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.39K Followers

Summary

  • Revenue should benefit from healthy end market demand, government infrastructure investments, strong backlog level, and improved execution.
  • Margin should benefit from improving global segment margin, operating leverage, and an increase in productivity.
  • Valuation is above historical averages.

Stantec office in Montreal, QC, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

Stantec, Inc. (NYSE:STN) is expected to benefit from revenue growth driven by a robust demand environment in the infrastructure space. This is attributed to secular trends such as aging infrastructure, energy transition, climate resilience, and the onshoring of manufacturing

STN’s Historical Net Revenue

STN’s Historical Net Revenue (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

STN’s Order Backlog

STN’s Order Backlog (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

STN’s Project Margins and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

STN’s Project Margins and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

This article was written by

We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Saloni V.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

