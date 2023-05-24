Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lincoln National: Unrealized Bond Losses And Excess Mortality Threaten Stability

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.11K Followers

Summary

  • Lincoln National's struggle in 2023 mirrors issues in banks, with the insurance company facing huge unrealized bond securities losses.
  • Based on bond pricing, I estimate a 40-50bps increase in the 10-year Treasury rate from today's level could push LNC's tangible book value to zero.
  • Unrealized losses might not harm LNC if its benefit payments were not rising due to excess mortality on life insurance policies.
  • LNC has significant exposure to a decline in asset prices over the coming years as it will soon see retirement payments grow due to the demographic situation.
  • Lincoln's general valuation metrics are low, but investors should not underestimate the significant risks that may eventually harm the firm's solvency.

Risk and benefit reward concept. Scales on black background close up

SomeMeans

The financials sector has faced significant tumult in recent months as last year's record bond market crash impairs the fair equity value of many financial institutions. Virtually all stocks in the financials sector have seen material declines since March

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.11K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.