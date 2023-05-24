Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Landstar System: Seizing Dividend Potential On Weakness

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.15K Followers

Summary

  • Landstar System, a large American transportation company, offers an attractive long-term risk/reward opportunity for dividend growth portfolios, with a track record of consistent dividend growth.
  • Despite facing headwinds due to slower economic growth, LSTR remains a solid performer, outperforming the market by over 600 basis points per year with relatively low volatility.
  • The stock price has not fully priced in this weakness and LSTR becomes an intriguing investment opportunity if it drops below $140, making it worth considering for investors seeking a cyclical stock with strong dividend growth potential.

Semi Truck On the Rural Trans-Canada Highway

chinaface

Introduction

In this article, I want to achieve at least two things.

  1. Discuss a company I have never covered on Seeking Alpha in the past. That company is Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR), one of America's largest transportation companies. While its
Landstar System, Inc. | Transportation Solutions Provider

Landstar System

Image

Portfolio Visualizer

Image

Portfolio Visualizer

Image

Seeking Alpha

Image

Nuveen (Author Annotations)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Leo Nelissen

Image

TradingView (LSTR, ISM Index)

Image

Landstar System

Image

Landstar System

Image

ATA

Image

FreightWaves

Image

FreightWaves

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.15K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.