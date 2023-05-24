Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 8:41 PM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)
Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 24, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jimmy Sexton - Investor Relations

Frank Slootman - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Scarpelli - Chief Financial Officer

Christian Kleinerman - Senior Vice President of Product

Conference Call Participants

Mark Murphy - J.P. Morgan

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Karl Keirstead - UBS

Patrick Walravens - JMP

Kirk Materne - ISI

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Gregg Moskowitz - Mizuho

Brad Reback - Stifel

Tyler Radke - Citi

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler

Derrick Wood - TD Cowen

Sterling Auty - MoffettNathanson

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's Snowflake Q1 Fiscal Year '24 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Cole, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. [Operator Instructions].

I'd now like to pass the conference over to our host, Jimmy Sexton. Please go ahead.

Jimmy Sexton

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on Snowflake's Q1 fiscal 2024 earnings call.

With me in Bozeman, Montana are Frank Slootman, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Scarpelli, our Chief Financial Officer; and Christian Kleinerman, our Senior Vice President of Product, who will join us for the Q&A session.

During today's call, we will review our financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2024 and discuss our guidance for the second quarter and full year fiscal 2024.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected performance of our business, future financial results, strategy, products and features, long-term growth, our stock repurchase program and overall future prospects. These

