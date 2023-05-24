Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
137.63K Followers

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 24, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Brian Bartholomew - Senior Vice President, Capital Markets

Bill Stone - Chief Executive Officer

Barrett Garrison - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Darren Aftahi - ROTH MKM

Omar Dessouky - Bank of America

Anthony Stoss - Craig-Hallum

Dan Day - B. Riley

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Digital Turbine Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Bartholomew, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and Strategy. Please go ahead.

Brian Bartholomew

Thank you, Gary. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Digital Turbine fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today to discuss our results are CEO, Bill Stone, and CFO, Barrett Garrison.

Before we get started, I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including projected operating metrics, future products and services, anticipated market demand and other forward-looking topics.

Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance, and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of the risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements, please refer to the documents we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Also during this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures of our performance. Non-GAAP measures are not substitutes for GAAP measures. Please refer to today's press release for important information about the

