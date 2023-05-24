Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 8:49 PM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.63K Followers

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 24, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Valera - Vice President of Investor Relations

Rajiv Ramaswami - President and Chief Executive Officer

Rukmini Sivaraman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Fish - Piper Sandler & Co.

Michael Cikos - Needham & Company, LLC

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

George Wang - Barclays

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Jason Ader - William Blair & Company LLC

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Daniel Bergstrom - RBC Capital Markets

Erik Suppiger - JMP Securities LLC

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Nutanix Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Rich Valera, Nutanix's VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Richard Valera

Good afternoon, and welcome to today's conference call to discuss the results of our third quarter of 2023. Joining me today are Rajiv Ramaswami, Nutanix's President and CEO; and Rukmini Sivaraman, Nutanix's CFO.

After the market closed today, Nutanix issued a press release announcing financial results for its fiscal third quarter of 2023. If you'd like to read the release, please visit the Press Releases section of our IR website. We also filed our 10-Q for our second quarter of fiscal 2023, which is available on the SEC's website.

During today's call, management will make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business plans, strategies, initiatives, vision, objectives and outlook, including our financial guidance as well as our ability to execute thereon successfully and in a timely manner and the benefits and impact thereof on our business, operations

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.