Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 8:49 PM ETSplunk Inc. (SPLK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.63K Followers

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Katie White - Director, IR

Gary Steele - President and CEO

Brian Roberts - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Brad Sills - Bank of America

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo

Jake Roberge - William Blair

John DiFucci - Guggenheim

Michael Turits - KeyBanc

Keith Bachman - BMO

Janet Zhang - BTIG

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Splunk First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks,, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Katie White, Director of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Katie White

Thank you, Abby.

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining today's call. With me on the call are Gary Steele, President and CEO; and Brian Roberts, CFO. After market close today, we issued our earnings press release, which is also posted on our Investor Relations website along with supplemental materials. This conference call is being webcast live, and following the call, an audio replay will be available on our website.

On today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements including financial guidance and expectations, including our long-term growth and profitability, forecast for our second quarter and full year fiscal 2024, and our future expectations of revenue, total ARR, cloud mix, non-GAAP OpEx, non-GAAP operating margin, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, cloud gross margin and equity compensation usage, as well as trends in our markets and our business, our strategies and expectations regarding our business, AI, acquisitions, products, technology, customers and demand. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on our

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.