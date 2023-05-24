Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ePlus inc. (PLUS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 8:52 PM ETePlus inc. (PLUS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.63K Followers

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call May 24, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kley Parkhurst - Senior Vice President

Mark Marron - Chief Executive Officer & President

Elaine Marion - Chief Financial Officer

Erica Stoecker - General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Jesse Wilson - William Blair

Greg Burns - Sidoti

Matt Sheerin - Stifel

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ePlus Earnings Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

And I would like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Kley Parkhurst, SVP. Sir, you may begin.

Kley Parkhurst

Thank you for joining us today. On the call is Mark Marron, CEO and President; Elaine Marion, CFO; and Erica Stoecker, General Counsel.

I want to take a moment to remind you that the statements we make this afternoon that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements and are based on management's current plans, estimates and projections.

Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties detailed on the earnings release we issued this afternoon and our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in any other documents that we may file with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of which the statement is made, and the Company undertakes no responsibility to update any of these forward-looking statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, we will be using certain non-GAAP measures during the call. We've included a GAAP financial reconciliation in our earnings release, which is posted on the Investor Information section of our website at www.eplus.com.

I'd now like to turn the call

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.